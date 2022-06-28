With theaters finally back in full swing, movies big and small can thrive and indie film fans can finally go back to their favorite place to see their most anticipated films. Whether it's from A24, NEON, or some other indie studio, indie film fans are always willing to flock to theaters to see what their favorite rising directors are up to and IFC Films has got quite an upcoming slate to be excited about.

RELATED: 6 Best Performances at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

IFC Films is one of the leading indie film distributors in the industry and consistently provides noteworthy indie flicks from up-and-coming creators from all around the world. From new terrifying visions within the horror genre to touching dramas that suck you into a new slice of life, IFC Films always has something for everyone, and their upcoming film slate is worth glancing over.

‘Flux Gourmet’

*Release Date: Currently in Theaters

The newest film from In Fabric director Peter Strickland, Flux Gourmet, trades out fashion for food in this strange black comedy starring Asa Butterfield and Gwendoline Christie.

Strickland takes viewers into a new kind of bizarre auteur world inside a remote institution where performance artists perform “sonic catering” by extracting disturbing sounds from foods. Flux Gourmet shows all the strangeness anyone would expect from Strickland after In Fabric and looks like a nightmarish and chill inducing ASMR experience for those looking for a unique kind of film.

‘Rubikon’

Image via IFC Midnight

*Release Date: July 1st

With her feature directorial debut, Magdalena Lauritsch is set to give IFC Midnight a visionary sci-fi flick delivering nail-biting thrills and testing morality at every turn with Rubikon.

The film sees a space crew grapple with the decision to risk their lives to save others or protect themselves after Earth is covered with a toxic fog. Rubikon’s got the look of a well-budgeted sci-fi experience, and its recent trailer showcases some of strong personal thrills that could make for an exciting sci-fi thriller.

‘Both Sides of the Blade’

*Release Date: July 8th

Director Claire Denis returns to the big screen this summer with her latest film Both Sides of the Blade, a romantic drama featuring some well-known names.

RELATED: 'High Life' Ending Explained: Robert Pattinson Jumps Into the Unthinkable

The film follows a couple, played by High Life’s Juliette Binoche and Titane’s Vincent Lindon, as their lasting relationship is threatened by the reemergence of a former love. Denis’ films are always a favorite in the indie film crowd and given the talent she has on-board, Both Sides of the Blade looks like something fans won’t want to miss.

‘She Will’

Image via IFC Films

*Release Date: July 15th

Charlotte Colbert’s upcoming directorial debut She Will has already garnered a lot of praise, from rave reviews to winning the coveted Golden Leopard at the Locarno Film Festival, making it one of the most hotly anticipated indie films of the summer.

The film follows a former film star (Alice Krige) whose healing trip to ancient grounds causes her to gain powers that allow her to enact vengeful fantasies. The film is already being hailed as a visionary tale of vengeance full of superb psychological horrors and an excellently crafted atmosphere from Colbert. Plus, the legendary Dario Argento serves as executive producer making She Will a certified must-watch for horror fans.

‘Resurrection’

*Release Date: August 5th

Still hot off its world premiere at this past Sundance Film Festival, Resurrection is set to hit theaters this summer and provide some unnerving chills, courtesy of its lead performer.

The film sees Rebecca Hall play a mother looking to protect her and her daughter after an abusive ex-boyfriend (Tim Roth) reappears. Hall’s performance has already received tons of praise and a recent teaser showcased the kind of psychological chills its thrilling cat and mouse game will evoke.

‘Vesper’

Image via IFC Films

*Release Date: September 30th

Directors Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samperlook to provide IFC Films with a breathtaking sci-fi tale with their upcoming dystopian film Vesper.

The film takes viewers into a world where Earth’s ecosystem has collapsed drastically altering the world’s plant life and making life for people like the titular Vesper (Raffiella Chapman) much harder. Vesper’s world looks instantly eye-catching and features the kind of scientific lore fans of the genre always crave.

‘Spin Me Round’

*Release Date: Summer 2022

Director Jeff Baena reteams with some cast of The Little Hours, including Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and Molly Shannon, for a new comedy, Spin Me Round.

RELATED: Alison Brie's 'Spin Me Round' Gets Theatrical and Digital Release Date

The film follows a woman’s unique experience after winning an all-expenses paid trip to a company institute to meet a wealthy restaurant chain owner. Given the great chemistry Baena had with key members of this cast in The Little Hours, fans are in for a great comedic experience.

‘Freegard’

*Release Date: Summer 2022

Directing duo Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn are set to deliver British thriller Freegard, based on the true story of the titular conman who falsely portrayed himself as an MI5 agent.

With James Norton portraying Robert Freegard and Gemma Artertonplaying the person who’s always on Freegard’s heels, Freegard has already got some noteworthy talent that makes it worth keeping your eyes on as we await a first look.

‘God’s Country’

*Release Date: Fall 2022

Thandie Newtonstars in an upcoming thriller from director Julian Higgins, God’s Country, that takes viewers into Big Sky country for a cat and mouse thriller.

Newton plays a grieving college professor whose confrontation with two hunters leads to a devastating battle of wills. There’s still no trailer for God’s Country yet but just from the premise alone, there’s plenty of potential for it to be a total nail-biter.

‘Turn Me On’

*Release Date: Summer 2023

The Sound of Silencedirector Michael Tyburski’s next film, sci-fi rom com Turn Me On, is set to be released by IFC Films next summer and has a premise that could make for a great watch.

The film follows a couple (Nick Robinson and Bel Powley) who skips their dose of pills that eradicate human emotions and discovers new feelings that could threaten their relationship as they deal with emotional baggage. Not much else is known about Turn Me On, but it certainly has potential to be something special.

KEEP READING: 10 Upcoming A24 Films Indie Fans Should Be on the Lookout For