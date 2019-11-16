Upcoming Marvel Movies: Here’s What’s Next in Phase Four (and Beyond)

0

With the release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios capped off a 22-film saga. The story began with 2008’s Iron Man, and since that time we’ve seen new heroes introduced, compelling combinations of characters intermingled, and even a few characters bite the dust. And while previous team-up movies like The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron had a sense of finality to them, Avengers: Endgame was a true, genuine ending to the 21 movies that have come before it. Nothing will be the same after Endgame.

To that end, Marvel Studios kept a tight lid on what films might be next, refusing to confirm any Marvel movie release dates beyond Spider-Man: Far from Home. That is, until San Diego Comic-Con 2019, where Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took the stage and pulled back the curtain on the first two years of films in Marvel’s Phase 4.

Word of many of those projects had already leaked, but it’s always nice to get confirmation. So with that in mind we’ve put together a complete list of all the upcoming Marvel movies that we know are in the works. Check it out below, and click through for a complete calendar of all the upcoming superhero movie release dates confirmed thus far.