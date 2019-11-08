Upcoming Marvel TV Shows: Here’s What Will Be Streaming on Disney Plus

0

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of an era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in more ways than one. Not only did the film serve as a sendoff for Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), but it also closed the book on the chapter of history in which Marvel movies and Marvel TV shows were pretty strictly delineated. Throughout the first 10 years of the MCU, the movies were made by Marvel Studios—which is run by Kevin Feige—and the TV shows were made by Marvel Television—which was run by Jeph Loeb. So while there were attempts to make hints and nods towards what was happening in the movies within shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Marvel’s Daredevil, behind the scenes there was little communication between the two teams. Which explains why the movies basically ignored the TV shows.

All of that changes with the arrival of Disney+, for which Marvel Studios is creating its own Marvel TV shows that will be intrinsically tied to what’s happening in the movies. Indeed, Feige has said that for the first time, the future of the MCU is being mapped out using both the films and TV shows, as the overarching MCU storyline will see the Marvel Disney+ shows intersecting heavily with what’s happening in the Marvel movies.

With that in mind, Marvel has already announced a slate of upcoming Marvel TV shows that will debut on Disney+, many of which will be limited series running just six episodes in length. It’s longer than a movie, but short enough to offer fans a close-ended story—and to not tie very busy actors like Tom Hiddleston and Paul Bettany down for multi-year TV contracts.

Below, we’ve put together a list of all confirmed upcoming Marvel TV shows that will be streaming on Disney+, including release dates, cast, and what we know about how the story ties into the larger MCU.

It’s worth noting that as of Fall 2019, Feige has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment (thus overseeing Marvel TV) and Loeb is expected to step down from Marvel TV, with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. entering its final season and almost all other previous Marvel TV shows cancelled. Indeed, the only remaining shows from Loeb’s tenure at Marvel TV are Marvel’s Runaways and the upcoming series Helstrom, both of which stream on Hulu. So as the Marvel TV plans continue to be in flux, we’ll be updating this article accordingly.

Without further ado, check out our guide to all of the upcoming Marvel TV shows heading our way. And for a look at the film side, check out our list of upcoming Marvel movies.