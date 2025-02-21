Love them or hate them, movie remakes are a venture that Hollywood is unlikely ever to stop churning out. As movies of the past only get older as the years go by, the window of opportunity to reintroduce a familiar story to a new generation and audience expands. In this day and age, remakes aren't often looked upon favorably by audiences—with a remake, the risk of tarnishing a beloved movie's legacy is always present. When it comes to remakes, a fine line must be walked between respecting source material and offering sensible alterations that make the experience worthwhile as a whole.

Hollywood remakes are as popular as they've ever been before, and the coming years are chock-full of them. Despite their inherent lack of originality, not all remakes are just tired retreads; in the proper hands, a remake can both satisfy a loyal fanbase and provide a fresh take on pre-existing material. It also certainly helps when the original movie isn't all that great to begin with. This is a selection of upcoming movie remakes that have the potential to be even better than the original movies they're based on.

9 'The Running Man' (2025)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Image via TriStar Pictures

The year is 2017 and the world economy is in shambles. The United States has devolved into a militaristic police state that enforces heavy censorship laws as a means of control. When former L.A. police officer Ben Richards (first played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987's iteration) is falsely convicted of a violent crime he did not commit, he's forced to fight for his freedom on a hyper-violent reality television show.

The Running Man is a wildly entertaining slice of 80s cheese that makes the most of its incredibly silly concept. At the helm of this year's remake is Edgar Wright, one of Hollywood's brightest talents who has a wholly distinct directorial voice. The Running Man is set to be Edgar Wright's first remake—aside from his adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Wright has only directed original screenplays. With newfound Hollywood favorite Glenn Powell starring in the lead and Wright's excellent track record as a more than capable creative, there's a good chance that his iteration of The Running Man is going to be wacky, subversive and charming fun.

The Running Man Release Date November 7, 2025 Director Edgar Wright Cast See All Glen Powell Ben Richards

Katy O'Brian Uncredited

Daniel Ezra Sheila Richards

Karl Glusman A man competes in a game show where killers hunt contestants as they move freely around the world. This movie, directed by Edgar Wright, is the second big-screen adaptation of the novel written by Stephen King under his pen name, Richard Bachman. Writers Edgar Wright Producers George Linder, Nira Park, Simon Kinberg Main Genre Action Character(s) Ben Richards, Uncredited, Sheila Richards

8 'Bugonia' (2025)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Image via CJ Entertainment

Bugonia is the English-language remake of the Korean movie Save the Green Planet! directed by Jang Joon-hwan​​​​​​. The film follows a troubled young man who believes that the threat of a hostile alien takeover of Earth is looming on the horizon. As a means of what he believes to be saving his planet, he kidnaps and interrogates company executives and politicians whom he supposes are members of a shapeshifting alien race.

Save the Green Planet! is a movie just as surreal and absurd as the synopsis makes it seem, and it's no wonder that the visionary director Yorgos Lanthimos would be attracted to such outlandish material. Lanthimos has an attraction to the bizarre—his filmography (which is a consistently great one) reflects the singular style that he has come to hone in over the years. With names such as Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Alicia Silverstone attached to the project, it wouldn't be a surprise if Bugonia carves out its legacy as yet another bizarre masterpiece from a director who specializes in the peculiar.