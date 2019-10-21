2020 Movie Release Dates Calendar: Here’s What’s Coming to Theaters Next Year

0

2020 will be here soon, and there are already plenty of exciting movies on tap for next year. To help you keep up to date with all the new releases, we’ve put together this release calendar that we’ll be constantly updating as studios announce new titles, shift movies around, and try to stake their claim on various weekends. Hopefully, you’ll find this to be a helpful tool not just for planning, but also to see what movies are competing on the same weekend and when a big title is coming your way.

Check out our 2020 release calendar below and sound off in the comments about the movies you’re most excited to see.