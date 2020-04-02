It’s not unusual for movie release dates to jump around the calendar, but we’re witnessing a unique set of circumstances why in 2020. With coronavirus making its way around the globe and movie studios relying on international box office to maximize returns, studios have taken to delaying not just movies but entire productions, which throws the entire release schedule into flux. This means that movies that were slated to open in 2020 may get pushed into 2021, so we wanted to have this calendar ready to keep track of the films you’re excited to see.
We’ll be sure to keep this calendar updated with the latest info as we get it.