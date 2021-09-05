Their songs might be on repeat in your Spotify playlists, but you should know that some of the chart-topping artists of this generation are also about to bring their talents to the big screen. You might have seen some of them on-screen before, whether it was a major awards contender (A Star Is Born), a Disney channel tv show (The Wizards of Waverly Place) or a supporting appearance in a blockbuster production (cough cough Harry Styles in Dunkirk). All in all, these hit-makers haven’t given up on their acting careers just yet and moreover, they will be returning to the big-screen in some challenging new roles.

Here is a brief list with some of music’s greatest names that are lined up to appear in theatres and on streaming platforms - maybe even sooner than their next albums.

Lady Gaga in 'House of Gucci'

It hasn’t been too long since Lady Gaga starred in Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star is Born. Her acclaimed performance in the film led her to receive a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, while her songwriting for “Shallow” also garnered an Academy Award and two Grammys. Besides her success in her acting debut in a feature film, Gaga also had time to work on her album Chromatica and sign a contract to star in her next great project: House of Gucci. Based on Sara Gay Forden’s novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, the film will focus on the events that led to the murder of fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), orchestrated by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. Gaga will play Reggiani in House of Gucci both before Maurizio’s death and the trial that occurred after it. The Ridley Scott production is set to arrive in theatres on November 24.

Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman

Harry Styles had a taste of the on-set experience when he had a small role in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. During the pandemic, the Watermelon Sugar singer decided to get involved in not only one but two upcoming films! He replaced Shia LaBeouf in Olivia Wilde’s second directorial feature Don’t Worry Darling, a thriller set in a 1950s utopian society. Styles will play Jack, Alice’s (Florence Pugh) charming and mysterious husband who hides a “dark secret”. The film wrapped production in February of this year, so it’s possible that it might come out sometime soon. In addition, Harry will have a lead role in the Amazon Prime adaptation of My Policeman. Also set in the 1950s, this drama is centered on a love triangle between a policeman named Tom, and his two romantic interests Marion (The Crown’s Emma Corrin) and Patrick (David Dawson). My Policeman wrapped up in June, so it probably might come out sometime in 2022.

Dua Lipa in 'Argylle'

Dua Lipa brought back the disco-inspired sound to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her singles from her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia. The British pop artist has already achieved a worldwide stardom with her music, but she is now ready to make her Hollywood debut in Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle, a spy thriller. Only so much has been revealed about the feature, so our only certainty is that Lipa will act alongside an A-lister cast composed by Henry Cavill, Catherine O’Hara, Sam Rockwell, John Cena, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Samuel L. Jackson. Argylle is based on Ellie Conway’s upcoming novel, so once the book is released, we will have a better idea of the overall plot.

Taylor Swift in Untitled David O. Russell Project

Also a veteran on-set, Taylor Swift might have had a busy year releasing two albums during the pandemic (Folklore and Evermore), followed by her re-recording of Fearless and Red, but she will join David O’Russell’s upcoming film! Despite the feature not having its title revealed, we already have a list of actors that only increase our expectations for it. Some of the names you will get to see along with the Blank Space-singer are Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldaña, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, and many more! The pop icon already participated in a couple of films including the musical remake of Cats, Gary Marshall’s rom-com Valentine’s Day, a short appearance in The Giver, and voiced Audrey in The Lorax.

Ariana Grande in 'Don't Look Up'

Ariana Grande might be in the new season of The Voice, but she will probably set some time aside for a couple interviews related to her Netflix upcoming film Don’t Look Up. The feature will be focused on two astronauts (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence), who try their best to warn everyone about an asteroid that will destroy the Earth in a span of six months. Ariana will play Riley Bina in Don’t Look Up, and even though we aren’t sure about more details on her character, the film will come out on the streaming platform on December 10, 2021. The Positions-singer started her career in Nickelodeon as Cat Valentine in Victorious and the spinoff series Sam and Cat before she branched out into the music industry. Ariana released the concert film Excuse Me, I Love You with Netflix last year, so this is her second project in partnership with the streaming platform.

Nick Jonas in 'Jersey Boys'

Despite exiting his role in The Blacksmith alongside Laurence Fishburne due to conflicts in schedule, Nick Jonas has been cast in the upcoming musical Jersey Boys. Frankie Valli confirmed the news in The Today Show, sharing that Jonas will portray him in the film. The remaining details are still left unknown to the public eye other than the fact that the feature will skip theatres and go straight unto streaming. Nick has also kept himself busy this year with the release of his latest studio album Spaceman and his role in the sci-fi adventure Chaos Walking.

Selena Gomez in 'Spiral' and 'In the Shadow of the Mountain'

This pop star also began her career on-screen before becoming a singer-songwriter. Different from Ariana, Selena Gomez has always gone back to acting or voicing films amidst her music releases. For instance, earlier this year her new EP Revelación came out and a few months later she starred on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Selena is now set to lead and produce Elgin James’ upcoming biopic about Silvia Vasquez Lavado, a survivor of sexual abuse who found hope to carry on through mountaineering. In addition, Gomez will star a psychological thriller called Spiral, as an influencer whose addiction to social media causes her body to deteriorate.

