The CW Won’t Debut Any New Dramas this Fall; New Season Pushed to 2021

As the entertainment industry continues to pivot and respond in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, The CW has announced that the network is pushing its new season to January 2020. That means no new scripted series for Fall 2020 on The CW, which will keep the schedule full with unscripted series like Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn and Teller: Fool Us, as well as their recent acquisitions. As announced earlier this week, The CW just picked up existing seasons of Swamp Thing, Tell Me a Story, Coroner, and Dead Pixels, all of which will air this fall.

Fall 2020 will also bring the series finale for Supernatural, the long-running series was originally set to wrap up this Spring but was put on hold during the shutdown. As for what has now become the 2021 new season, that includes Walker, the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Supernatural star Jared Padalecki and The 100 star Lindsay Morgan; the latest Arrowverse spinoff Superman & Lois, with Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah slated for mid-season.

“This year, The CW has made the proactive strategic decision to launch its new season in January 2021, rolling out a line-up of our signature returning series which will be joined next year by our four new series, including the return of the DC’s most iconic superhero in ‘Superman & Lois’, the return of the Texas Rangers in ‘Walker’, the reimagined ‘Kung Fu’ and the rebellious drama ‘The Republic of Sarah,’” said Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW, in a statement.

He added: “And by moving our new season to January, we are stocking our fall with a balance of original and acquired scripted series and alternative programming that fits The CW brand and provides fresh programming through the fourth quarter. In 2021, The CW will have more original scripted programming throughout the year, week in and week out, than we have ever had, fueling our multiplatform ecosystem, which combines linear TV, our best in class AVOD services and unparalleled reach on social media. Additionally, next year, The CW will have full stacking rights to eight series to stream on our free, ad-supported digital platforms.”

Check out the full Fall 2020 and January 2021 schedules below, followed by a breakdown for the new series arriving next year.

Fall 2020 Schedule

MONDAY 8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? 8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? 9:00-10:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US TUESDAY 8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING 9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY WEDNESDAY 8:00-8:30PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES 8:30-9:00PM DEAD PIXELS 9:00-10:00PM CORONER THURSDAY 8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL 9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST FRIDAY 8:00-8:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS SUNDAY 8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION 8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION 9:00-10:00PM PANDORA

January 2021 Schedule

MONDAY 8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN 9:00-10:00PM BLACK LIGHTNING TUESDAY 8:00-9:00PM THE FLASH 9:00-10:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (New Series) WEDNESDAY 8:00-9:00PM RIVERDALE 9:00-10:00PM NANCY DREW THURSDAY 8:00-9:00PM WALKER (New Series) 9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES FRIDAY 8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (New Night) 9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Night) 9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Night) SUNDAY 8:00-9:00PM BATWOMAN 9:00-10:00PM CHARMED (New Night)

Superman & Lois

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERMAN & LOIS is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (“The Flash”) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Walker

WALKER, a reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” stars Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, “Me, Myself and I”) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, “Sharp Objects”) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, “Pretty Little Liars”) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, “Herman’s Head”) and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, “The X-Files”). Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, “The Game”). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett. WALKER is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (“Being Human,” “Valor”), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Jared Padalecki. WALKER is from CBS Television Studios in association with Rideback.

Kung Fu

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents (Tzi Ma and Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister (Shannon Dang), pre-med brother (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice … all while searching for the ruthless assassin (Gwendoline Yeo) who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her. Inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman, KUNG FU is from Warner Bros. Television in association with Quinn’s House and Berlanti Productions, with writer/executive producer Christina M. Kim (“Blindspot,” “Lost”) and executive producers Martin Gero (“Blindspot,” “LA Complex”), Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale”).

The Republic of Sarah