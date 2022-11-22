Hollywood has become less willing to take risks on original movies. Studios are playing it safe, returning to familiar wells instead of taking their chances on something new. They’re reaching back so often that they’re now scraping the bottom of the barrel, ordering sequels that don’t seem to have demand for them.

RELATED: Best Horror Sequels

There’s a case to be made for Triplets, a surprise sequel to Twins, in which Tracy Morgan plays the third brother to Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and even for The Meg 2: The Trench, another opportunity for Jason Statham to fight some of the ocean’s largest marine predators, this time from director Ben Wheatley. Some other movies, however, are sequels nobody asked for but are happening whether audiences like it or not.

‘Ace Ventura 3’

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective came out in 1994, provoking critics but pleasing audiences with Jim Carrey’s antics and hilarious performance. It was the perfect platform for Carey’s strengths, including slapstick and over-the-top facial expressions. Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls followed just a year later. Critics were even more disparaging, but producers had the last laugh as it made even more money than the first.

Carey has traditionally been reluctant to do sequels, but rumors of a third film have persisted since 2019. Rights holders Morgan Creek confirmed in March 2021 that a third Ace Ventura was in the works, with Pat Casey and Josh Miller set to pen the script after they wrote successfully for Carey in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.

‘American Pie 5’

The original American Pie was released in 1999, disturbing audiences with its assault on an innocent pastry, and becoming an instant pop culture touchstone. It generated four sequels: American Pie 2 in 2001, American Wedding in 2003, and American Reunion in 2012. Five direct-to-video spinoffs under American Pie Presents were released between 2005 and 2020.

The four direct sequels managed a worldwide box office of very nearly a billion dollars, so a fifth has often been discussed even though North American returns indicated fatigue after the fourth. However, writer Sujata Day, best known as Sarah on Insecure, pitched her own original take on the series. Since American Pie’s humor is grossly outdated, a fifth installment would indeed require a fresh voice, perhaps exploring Jim and Michelle’s children, who would be teens by now, exploring their own sexuality. Hayden Schlossberg and Jon Hurwitz, who wrote American Reunion, have proposed American Vacation about a trip to Vegas. Only time will tell which, if any, gets made.

‘The Animal 2’

Image via Sony Pictures

In 2001’s The Animal, Rob Schneider played Marvin, a wannabe cop who was too weak to make the force. However, a car accident leaves him critically injured, and some rogue scientists use animal parts to rebuild him. This makes Marvin much stronger than before, and he becomes a supercop. Unfortunately, the animal parts also come with side effects, and Marvin starts acting like the wild animals he’s made of, which doesn’t go over well with his lady love.

With Schneider attached to star, co-write, and direct, it is perhaps not surprising that the sequel will follow much of the plot from the first film. Now retired, Marvin is once again in an accident requiring new animal parts to save him. This allows him to hunt down a menacing beast that’s been threatening a small town. The sequel to The Animal will be released directly to the streaming platform Tubi as soon as 2023.

‘Austin Powers 4’

Audiences in 1997 were amused by Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. Mike Myers’ suave secret agent reappeared in 1999’s Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and again in 2002’s Austin Powers in Gold Member. A fourth installment, to be written by Myers and directed by Jay Roach, is in the works.

Austin Powers was a satire of James Bond among other pop culture references, featuring a series of Bond girls (Heather Graham, Elizabeth Hurley, Beyoncé) and arch-rival, Dr. Evil. Powers was known for his swinging 60s style, bad teeth, and penchant for glaringly unsubtle sexual innuendo. Myers has claimed that a fourth film would focus primarily on Dr. Evil (also played by Myers) and his son, Scott Evil (Seth Green).

The Expendables 4: ‘Expend4bles’

Image via Lionsgate

When The Expendables hit theatres in 2010, audiences agreed that it wasn’t a great movie, but enjoyed its homage to blockbuster action films of the 80s and 90s and to their grizzled old stars, still capable of graphic violence and high body counts. Among the cast were Sylvester Stallone, Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke, and Dolph Lundgren, with a cameo by Arnold Schwarzenegger. A sequel was planned seven months before its theatrical debut; it followed in 2012.

Though North American audiences were showing disinterest by the third installment, possibly due to its downgrading to a PG-13 rating, a fourth film called Expend4bles is scheduled for release in September 2023, with Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, and the R-rating returning, and 50 Cent, Megan Fox, and Andy Garcia set to join.

‘Lethal Weapon 5’

Lethal Weapon is a 1987 buddy cop action film starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover as mismatched LAPD detectives. It spawned a three-sequel franchise, increasingly comedic in nature, all directed by Richard Donner.

A fifth film was rumored for years, with Gibson originally uninterested. However, a career slump has made the option more appealing, and a fifth film is indeed in the works, tentatively titled Lethal Finale and with Gibson in the director’s chair following Donner’s death.

Magic Mike 3: ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Image via Warner Bros.

Magic Mike tempted audiences in 2012 with an ensemble cast of hot men and a story loosely based on star Channing Tatum’s history of stripping. The combo of Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello and Matthew McConaughey proved irresistible – it was a box office hit. A sequel, Magic Mike XXL, was released in 2015, but it didn’t perform nearly as well with critics or at the box office.

A third installment was greenlit anyway, originally planned for released to HBO Max, but not destined for a theatrical release in February 2023. Magic Mike’s Last Dance will see Steven Sorderbergh return as director, and star Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek, but no other previous cast are expected to appear.

‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’

Image via Gold Circle Films

Nia Vardalos charmed at the box office in 2002 as her character’s big Greek family reacted to news that she was finally getting married, but to a vegetarian (John Corbett). With its cultural specificity and family-centric laughs, it became the year’s sleeper hit and went on to become the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time, a record it still holds today. A sequel reunited most of the cast in 2016 but made much less at the box office and was panned by critics.

Nia Vardalos was discovered by Rita Wilson in a one-woman play; she and husband Tom Hanks continue to act as producers of the franchise under the Playtone label. A third film, written and directed by Vardalos, was delayed by COVID-19 but filmed in Greece over the summer of 2022.

‘National Treasure 3’

When National Treasure was released in 2004, critics were unimpressed, but fans enjoyed it, and it was a box office success that has gained cult status. A second film, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, followed in 2007, and was also disliked by critics, but did even better at the box office. A third film has been in the works since 2008, but its script bounced around in development hell.

The Disney+ television series National Treasure: Edge of History will premiere in December 2022 starring Catherine Zeta-Jones. A third theatrical film is also in development, with a completed script by Chris Bremner in Cage’s hands for approval, Jerry Bruckheimer set to produce, and an expected release date of November 2024.

‘Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts’

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Michael Bay directed the first five films based on the popular children’s toy: Transformers (2007), Revenge of the Fallen (2009), Dark of the Moon (2011), Age of Extinction (2014), and The Last Knight (2017). He also served as a producer on the sixth film, 2018’s Bumblebee. A seventh film, Rise of the Beasts, will act as both a Bumblebee sequel and a Beast Wars adaptation and should hit theaters in June 2023.

Set in the 90s, the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons will join the fight between Autobots and Decepticons on Earth. Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback are set to star, with Michelle Yeoh joining as Maximal Airazor and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage. An animated prequel about Optimus Prime and Megatron set entirely on Cybertron is scheduled for release in July 2024.

NEXT: Sequels That Outperformed Their Predecessor