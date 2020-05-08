Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Shows: Here’s What’s Coming to the Streaming Service

The future of Star Wars is on the small screen. At least for the immediate future.

While Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wrapped up the nine-film Skywalker Saga in divisive fashion, Lucasfilm is “taking a breath” between Star Wars movies at the moment as they work to sort out what the future of Star Wars films looks like. Development is ongoing on a feature to be directed by Taika Waititi, but in truth, there’s more action happening on the small screen right now in the Star Wars universe.

The Mandalorian, the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV series, premiered on Disney+ in Fall 2019 to rave responses from fans and critics alike, and indeed that no doubt lit a fire under Lucasfilm’s tail to move forward on more serialized Star Wars stories on the Disney+ streaming service. With high-profile shows in the works and more yet to be announced, we figured we’d round everything up in one handy article so you can take a gander at what’s to come in Star Wars land. So below, check out our rundown of all the upcoming Star Wars TV shows currently in the works for Disney+.