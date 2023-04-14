Star Wars Celebration is always a massive explosion of projects that revolve around the Star Wars Universe and this year was no exception. Over the past few years, there have been dozens of rumored and actual Star Wars projects that have captivated the fanbase. Some have fallen by the wayside, such as Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic and some are just being announced. This is the complete list of all projects currently being pursued in the Star Wars Universe.

Star Wars: Visions - Season 2

Release Date: May 4th, 2023

Directors: Rodrigo Blaas, Paul Young, Gabriel Osorio, Magdalena Osinska, Hyeong Geun Park, Julien Chheng, Ishan Shukla, Justin Ridge, LeAndre Thomas, Nadia Darries, Daniel Clarke

What We Know So Far:

In many ways, Star Wars: Visions Season 2 is letting Star Wars fans across the world explore the what-ifs without the limitations of Star Wars canon. The second season will feature new studios that hail from all across the world from South Korea to South Africa. The recently released trailer features a ton of interesting twists, from wookies to attachable lightsabers. With so many excellent studios collaborating on a project of this size, it's certain to contain all sorts of amazing narratives. While you may not like all of them, don’t forget these stories are not for keeps, and just for the fun of the audience.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Release Date: May 4th, 2023

Creator: Michael Olson

Cast: Jamaal Avery Jr., Emma Berman, Juliet Donenfeld, Dee Bradley Baker, Jonathan Lipow, Piotr Michael

What We Know So Far:

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is the first series to be set in the High Republic era of Star Wars happening nearly 200 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. This is an animated show following the adventures of three younglings as they travel across the galaxy learning how to be a Jedi in a cute and endearing way. While there will be some appearances from big names such as Master Yoda, this show is meant for the much younger generation of fans to have access to an encouraging narrative while learning some valuable life skills. That doesn’t mean you can’t watch it as an adult, but this isn’t likely to contain many canon-bending revelations.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Release Date: August 2023

Directors: Dave Filoni, Peter Ramsey, Steph Green, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, Rick Famuyiwa

Writer: Dave Filoni

Cast: Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ivanna Sakhno, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Eman Esfandi, Ray Stevenson, Lars Mikkelsen, David Tennant

What We Know So Far:

Star Wars: Ahsoka is the show that Star Wars: Rebels fans have been waiting for since that show ended. This series recently debuted a trailer that revealed nothing sort of a masterful depreciation of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka along with the return of Thrawn played again by Lars Mikkelsen with a nod to the Legends book Star Wars: Heir to the Empire. This series will likely follow the old rebel crew in their search to find the estranged Ezra Miller while fighting off the terminally intelligent Grand Admiral Thrawn under the control of the Imperial Remnant.

The trailer also contained a few surprises, such as two Sith-like warriors wielding Orange lightsabers, along with David Tennant set to return as the Huyang, who was introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Along with those surprises, all eight episodes were written by the masterful Dave Filoni as he continues to expand his Mandoverse.

Star Wars: Andor - Season Two

Release Date: August 2024

Directors: Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, Alonso Ruizpalacios

Creator: Tony Gilroy

Cast: Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Alan Tudyk

What We Know So Far:

The first season of Star Wars: Andor was some of the best of Star Wars that we have seen so far. It focused on telling the story of how Cassian Andor came to the Rebellion. This next season will span four years of Cassian’s life in a twelve-episodes including how Cassian meets and becomes friends with the ever-sassy K-2SO. Hopefully, this means that we will get to see Alan Tudyk’s return to the character, but he has not been spotted so far in any of the content that has been released at places like Star Wars Celebration. This last season of the show is sure to keep the pace sky-high as we see the events that led up to the formation of the Rebel Alliance and enable the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to unfold.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Image via Disney+

Release Date: 2023

Directors: Jon Watts, Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, David Lowery, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, Lee Isaac Chung

Creators: Jon Watts and Chris Ford

Cast: Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Kerry Condon

What We Know So Far:

In a show that is said to resemble the coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s, we see Jude Law portray yet another father figure in the Star Wars universe. This series is set after the fall of the empire with yet another force sensitive as played by Jude Law. The group of young people seems to be on the run from a powerful enemy that has been chasing them for quite some time. We know that Vane, as recently seen in The Mandalorian Season 3 will be making another appearance as a villain and there is a rumor that the show will connect with Ahsoka, so it's likely that these lovable kids will be present for several future stories.

Star Wars: The Acolyte

Image via Lucasfilm

Release Date: 2024

Directors: Leslye Headland, Kogonada, Alex Garcia Lopez

Creator: Leslye Headland

Cast: Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, Carrie-Anne Moss, Margarita Levieva, Joonas Suotamo

What We Know So Far:

In another expansion of the High Republic era that Disney has been building with comics and books, Star Wars: The Acolyte takes place only 100 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. From what was disclosed during the development of this series and during Star Wars Celebration 2023 this series is set up to be a mystery thriller with a former padawan reuniting with her master to solve a series of crimes. These crimes lead the padawan to discover an evil that the Jedi didn’t expect was there. Oddly enough this show is told from the perspective of the villains when the Sith were under the radar. We do know that Joonas Suotamo (who was the body double for Chewbacca in Solo: A Star Wars Story) will be portraying the first-ever Wookie Jedi Master, though it is unknown how large of a part he will play in the series. Overall most reports from the teaser trailer shown during Celebration praised the show for its unique perspective and amazing martial arts sequence, so you can expect an intriguing story set in a never before seen time for Star Wars.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3

Image via Disney+

Release Date: 2024

Creators: Dave Filoni, Jennifer Corbett

Cast: Ming-Na Wen, Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Keisha Castle-Hughes

What We Know So Far:

In what could definitely be called the Dee Bradley Baker show, we have the clone-centric narrative that is Star Wars: The Bad Batch. This next season will be the last in the short-winded series that covered the story of a special group of clones trying to protect Omega, who we now know is one of at least two female clones. Season Two just finished airing with a massive cliffhanger about the fate of Tech, Omega, and Crosshair. Recent revelations point towards a clone rebellion to happen during the third season, and Commander Wolffe, Captain Rex, and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand are all expected to appear in the exhilarating last season. We only know of a handful of clones that survived until the start of the Rebellion, so this next season will reveal the fates of many fan-favorite characters as the Republic sinisterly shifts into the Galactic Empire.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season Two

Image via Disney+

Status: Confirmed, but an unknown state of production

Executive Producer: Dave Filoni

Cast: Unknown

What We Know So Far:

The first season of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi was an animated look into the backstories of two important Star Wars characters: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. While little is known about the second season, it is likely to follow a similar format covering the history of known characters in short arcs that explain a crucial part of these characters' backstories. While some fans had concerns about this series conflicting with previously established canon in books such as EK Johnston’s Star Wars: Ahsoka, most regard these as a medium to get an insight into the character's past that simply wouldn't justify its own project under usual circumstances. The first season was created and delivered fairly quickly, so a reasonable assumption for this series' release date is sometime during 2024.

The Mandalorian Season 4

Image by Annamaria Ward

Status: Written and awaiting production

Writer: Jon Favreau

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Tait Fletcher

What We Know So Far:

With Bo-Katan and Din Djarin nearing the end of their journey in season three of The Mandalorian, rumors are already swirling about a possible season four. While it has not been officially confirmed by Lucasfilm, Jon Favreau indicated season four had already been written and is simply waiting to begin production again. While the finale for season three will likely make a large impact on the trajectory of the new show, this third season is seeing the consolidation of power into a more unified Mandalore. With the inclusion of the Mythosaur and the disclosure that Grand Admiral Thrawn is returning, it's likely that all the characters we see inside Mandoverse are on a collision course with the heir to the empire. We know that Moff Gideon has a connection with the Mandalorian that broke him out and Grand Admiral Thrawn is right on the horizon.

The Mandalorian Movie

Image via Lucasfilm

Status: In Development

Director: Dave Filoni

What We Know So Far:

With so many shows in the Mandoverse steaming full speed ahead into a confrontation with the same major villain, one may wonder how all these shows could possibly end in a satisfying way. Turns out we will be getting the transition from the small screen to the big screen with Dave Filoni at the helm of a live-action movie that will conclude the storylines that began in The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and Star Wars: Ahsoka. This is a lot of content that we have not seen yet with another season of The Mandalorian in addition to the entirety of both Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew. This seems to be the end of the era when all our favorite Star Wars heroes get together to fight the big bad (Avengers anyone?). While we will have to wait and see how these interconnected stories unfold it looks like we will get to see a massive event that may finally answer the question of just how Palpatine returned.

Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi

Status: In Development

Director: James Mangold

What We Know So Far:

James Mangold (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) will be creating a new Star Wars film that centers around the central question: What is the Force? The movie is going to be set 25,000 years in the past before any versions of the Republic exist and will connect to how the Jedi were originally forced. The symbology released for the film has a direct connection to Ach-To so we can expect a return to that world that may be the start of the Jedi Order. This movie intends to dive deeply into the mythology of the Jedi in a narrative that hasn’t yet been impacted by the stain and corruption of galactic politics. This project is certainly a new take on Star Wars and creates a window into the past that may just answer some of our fundamental questions about the Force itself.

Star Wars: New Jedi Order

Status: In Development

Director: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Cast: Daisy Ridley

What We Know So Far:

While we know that Daisy Ridley will be making her return to Star Wars, and that this film will be focusing on the creation of the New Jedi Order set roughly fifteen years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker not much else is known about this film. While it would make sense for John Boyega to return as the now-confirmed to be force-sensitive Finn, and one might hope to see Oscar Isaac's return as Poe Dameron both actors have had some critiques about their roles in Star Wars. While if they will return is unknown this is certainly Disney attempting to distance themselves from the comfortable and explore a new era that isn’t connected to the originals in any way.

Taika Waititi Movie

Image via Disney+

Status: In Development

Director: Taika Waititi

What We Know So Far:

Among the projects that have not been on the chopping block, Lucasfilm President said this about Taika Waititi’s upcoming movie “Taika is still working away. He’s writing the script himself. He doesn’t really want to bring others into that process and I don’t blame him. He has a very, very unique voice.” While he continues to work, very few details have been made public about the project. His movie is supposed to encompass a completely new set of characters, but even the time period is unclear at this point. Nevertheless, it seems that this movie is still moving forward unlike Patty Jenkins canceled Rogue Squadron movie, so all fans can do for now is just for the next Star Wars Celebration to have a bit more details on this mysterious project.

Shawn Levy Movie

Status: In Development

Director: Shawn Levy

What We Know So Far:

While not much is known about the Free Guy and Deadpool 3 director movie we do know that he is still moving forward with this. As with most of the upcoming Star Wars movies this movie is set in the timeline after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and his project was confirmed as recently as December 2022. It's likely that this movie will take quite some time to become a reality as Deadpool 3 is set to release in 2024, and Levy is expected to only fully commit sometime after that timeline. In an interview with Collider Levy said "And you better believe I'm not going to squander this juiciest of opportunities. I'm going to work my ass off. But first, I got to work my ass off on making Deadpool.” Nevertheless, Shawn Levy is well known for his ability to mix comedy and serenity in this work, and the Star Wars universe offers him plenty of opportunity to make a move that will move us, whether that be from laughing our butts off or wiping away those tears we tried to hide.

Rian Johnson's Star Wars trilogy

Status: On Hold

Director: Rian Johnson

What We Know So Far:

While not everyone was a fan of Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s commitment to his craft with projects such as Knives Out and Glass Onion definitely deserves the respect of the Star Wars audience. Unfortunately (or fortunately depending on your perspective) has been officially placed on hold as Johnson continues to work on the Knives Out franchise. The series was supposed to introduce a completely new set of characters and would have been completely separate from the Skywalker Saga. While there is a distinct possibility that these may still see the light of day, with the rest of the Star Wars plate remaining quite full, it's likely to be a while before we get to know any more details on these planned movies.