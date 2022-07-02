Since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, there has been a bit of a learning curve in determining the most successful model of releasing new Star Wars projects. With the runaway success of The Mandalorian, the company has seemed to find its sweet spot with the streaming service Disney+. Releasing new weekly episodes not only builds anticipation and online chatter but also hooks new viewers eager to follow the stories set in a galaxy far, far away.

The success of the recent Obi-Wan Kenobiseries has further cemented the success of the streaming platform. The premiere of the series became the most-watched series for Disney+, based on the hours streamed per subscription. While Star Wars has its roots on the big screen, it may be some time until we can watch a Star Wars project in theaters. The next planned project, written and directed by Taika Waititi, is still in the writing process. While we eagerly await the next feature film, Star Wars has plenty of upcoming streaming projects to keep us occupied.

'Andor'

Considering the character was only given about half-hour screentime in Rogue One, some fans were surprised to see Cassian Andor given a stand-alone spin-off series. With the potential of exploring uncharted Star Wars history, Andor has since become one of the most highly anticipated upcoming projects in the Star Wars universe. Set in the same timeline as the animated series Rebels, Andor will take place five years before the events of Rogue One and A New Hope.

Andor follows the story of Cassian Andor, played once again by Diego Luna, and the events that drew him into the young rebellion movement against the empire. In Rogue One, we meet Cassian at the very end of his life. The upcoming series, which Luna and showrunner Tony Gilroy have said will “change how fans see Rogue One,” has the ability to dive into the backstory of this character. The series is expected to have twelve episodes, released weekly until the finale in early November. Genevieve O’Reilly will also be reprising her role as Mon Mothma, a role she was previously seen as in Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One. You can stream Andor on Disney+ starting August 31.

'The Bad Batch': Season Two

After an exciting first season, The Bad Batch will be returning to continue their story. Centered around a group of modified clones after the events of Order 66, The Batch Batch is a spinoff of the characters the audience first met during the final season of The Clone Wars. The clones, all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, are joined by Omega, a young female clone who worked as a medical assistant on Kamino, voiced by Michelle Ang.

With the events of Order 66 behind them and the Empire in its infancy, the Bad Batch is still reeling from the betrayal of one of their own, Crosshair, and the destruction of their home planet of Kamino. The first season featured many beloved characters from the Star Wars universe (including Clone Captain Rex, Bounty Hunters Cad Bane and Fennec Shand, and Hera Syndulla). Fans can expect more of the same in the second season. Clone Commander Cody and Wookie Jedi padawan Gungi are already confirmed to appear as we follow the gang's attempt to defeat the Empire and bring Crosshair back to their side. The Bad Batch’s second season will begin streaming on Disney+ on September 28.

'Tales of the Jedi'

A project that was officially announced during Star Wars Celebration 2022, Tales of the Jedi brings the Star Wars universe back to Clone Wars-style animation. Created by Dave Filoni and Charles Murray, the anthology will consist of six episodes revolving around the characters of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. Ashley Eckstein will return to voice Ahsoka Tano with Matt Lanter, reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker. Liam Neeson was also announced as the voice of Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn.

The trailer, which premiered alongside the official announcement at Celebration, also gave much for fans to look forward to, including a young Ahsoka Tano with her family and Anakin Skywalker's return as he trains his padawan, Attack of the Clones-era Kenobi, and Jedi Dooku. Fans can expect the stories of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku to follow the rise of these characters; Ahsoka’s journey from Force-sensitive youngling to talented padawan and Count Dooku’s fall from Light into the hands of the Sith. Although we don’t have a specific premiere date yet, we can expect Tales of the Jedi on Disney+ at the end of 2022.

'The Mandalorian': Season Three

Because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, many productions were halted or delayed; The Mandalorian was no exception. The second season of the successful series was released in the fall of 2020, and save for a scene-stealing appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, nearly two years have passed since we have seen the cherished characters. Having wrapped filming for the third season this spring, it was announced during Star Wars Celebration we can expect to see the newest adventures of Bounty Hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his adoptive son Grogu next winter.

The Mandalorian, now in possession of the Darksaber and reunited with Grogu, has been excommunicated from his sect of Mandalorians for removing his helmet and is unable to atone for his actions as his home planet of Mandalore has been destroyed. The teaser trailer, shown at Celebration, confirms the return of Bo-Katan Kryze and a host of Mandalorians presumably coming to Mando and Grogu’s aid. Mando’s journey includes the potential of live-action Mandalore, something we’ve only previously seen in a brief flashback, and the mythical creature that Mandalorians have adopted as their symbol, the Mythosaur. Regardless of what’s in store, fans can expect a thrilling adventure across the galaxy with Mando once again. The Mandalorian will return to Disney+ in February 2023.

'Ahsoka'

Since her first appearance in The Clone Wars movie in 2008, Ahsoka has become one of the most beloved characters in Star Wars history. Her journey from the padawan of Anakin Skywalker to rouge Jedi who escaped Order 66 has followed multiple series and a novel before her first live-action appearance in season two of The Mandalorian. Portrayed in live-action by Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka was confirmed to have her own spin-off series in December 2020. The series, aptly titled Ahsoka set to be released next year, will be written and produced by Dave Filoni and produced by Jon Favreau. Natasha Liu Bordizzo is set to star as Mandalorian rebel Sabine Wren and Hayden Christensen is believed to appear as Anakin Skywalker; whether this is as a Force ghost or in flashbacks is unknown.

Much of the show has been kept under wraps, typical with new Star Wars projects. The series began production in early May, but a short teaser trailer shown during Star Wars Celebration seems to confirm the appearance of Hera Syndulla and a slightly modified Ahsoka appearance, including longer lekku. The series is set to take place around the same time as The Mandalorian and will follow Ahsoka’s search for Grand Admiral Thrawn, the antagonist from Rebels, who was transported to an unknown location with Jedi Ezra Bridger at the conclusion of the finale. Ahsoka will be available to stream on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

