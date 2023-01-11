Every year, more and more books are being adapted for the big and small screen, and 2023 is no exception. For those that love binging and reading, the great news is many books are being adapted into tv series that will be streaming this year. Though all these shows are reported to release this year, not all have official release dates yet.

Some of the highly-anticipated series this year are Daisy Jones & The Six, The Last Thing He Told Me, and Dear Edward. Viewers can stream these series right in the comfort of their homes on various streaming platforms.

'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Daisy Jones & The Six is the story of the rise, fall, and decades later tell-all of the titular 1970s-era band and its two front-men, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. The band comprises solo artist Daisy Jones and the band The Six, hence the combined names in the show's title. With Fleetwood Mac as inspiration, this story is bound to be interesting and epic.

This series is based on the same name book by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Fans of this book will be happy to know the series will release on Prime Video on March 3, 2023! This should hold fans over while they wait for more information on Netflix's adaptation of Reid's The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

'The Three Body Problem'

This television series will follow the events that take place after a top-secret military project seeks contact with aliens through the use of signals. An alien civilization in space hears the call and plans to invade Earth because their civilization is struggling. Set during China’s Cultural Revolution in the 1960s, these two worlds will collide.

Based on the book by Liu Cixin, this series is sure to be exciting and action-packed. Though fans of the series can rejoice knowing it will drop on Netflix sometime this year, its official release date is still top-secret.

'Lessons in Chemistry'

The series will be about a woman named Elizabeth Zott, a chemist in the late 1950s that is forced to follow a very different career path after becoming a single mother. This story portrays women’s career struggles and the journey to self-empowerment. Starring Brie Larson and Lewis Pullman.

The book by Bonnie Garmus serves as the basis for this series. With no official release date but the show slated to be released this year on AppleTV+, fans can only anxiously wait for a release date announcement.

'Mayfair Witches'

Mayfair Witches is based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches book trilogy. The story covers the titular family of witches whose fortunes have been controlled by a spirit named Lasher for generations. Starring Alexandra Daddario from The White Lotus and Harry Hamlin from Mad Men.

Anne Rice fans no longer have to wait to delve into this adaptation. This series was released on January 8 on AMC+! Viewers can watch one episode a week, with new episodes releasing on Sundays.

'The Other Black Girl'

This television series will follow Nella, a Black editorial assistant working at a white publishing firm in New York City. Though she is excited when another Black girl named Hazel starts working there, she soon begins to wonder if Hazel is a friend or foe.

Based on the book by Zakiya Dalila Harris, this series has no official release date yet but will reportedly release sometime this year on Hulu. Fans of this book will have to wait in anticipation for more information about this one!

'The Last Thing He Told Me'

The novel by Laura Dave is the basis for this TV adaptation. The show will follow a woman named Hannah, who, after her husband suddenly disappears, forms a bond with his sixteen-year-old daughter as she searches for him and grieves the loss of his presence.

While this series has no official release date, it was picked up by Reese Witherspoon and will reportedly star Jennifer Garner. This series will drop sometime this year on AppleTV+. The anticipation continues for this one as well!

'The Fall of the House of Usher'

When Madeline Usher and her brother Roderick are visited by his old friend at their Usher mansion, the friend finds the two sickly and unwell but with an unknown illness that has gifted them with unusual powers. Being created by Mike Flanagan, the creator of other famous Netflix shows like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, this series is sure to be dark and deliciously spooky.

Without an official release date but planned to be released this year on Netflix, Edgar Allen Poe fans can only bite their nails in suspense as everyone waits for Mike Flanagan’s latest dark project to drop just as Poe and Flanagan would want.

'Lockwood & Co'

Lockwood & Co's adaptation will follow three teenage paranormal investigators, a teenage girl with physical abilities, and two teenage boys, who run a paranormal investigation agency in London. The three will be forced to face off with ghosts and will ultimately get pulled into an adventure bigger than they ever could have imagined.

Adapted from the book series by Jonathan Stroud, this show will be released on January 27 on Netflix. This means that fans will have to mark their calendars for this one because its release date is right around the corner!

'My Lady Jane'

Jane is the cousin of Edward, The King of England. He is young and dying and has arranged a marriage for her to secure their line of succession after his death. Amidst all this, the two of them get roped into a dangerous conspiracy and end up holding the fate of the kingdom in their hands.

This series is based on the book of the same name by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows.My Lady Jane's cast includes Emily Baderand will be released sometime this year on Prime Video. The fate of this show's release date lies in the hands of Amazon Studios.

'Dear Edward'

The series follows the events after a tragic plane crash kills everyone on the flight except for a 12-year-old boy named Edward Adler. While he and others affected move forward and try to make sense of the tragedy, romance, community, and friendships are created in its wake.

This series, based on the book by Ann Napolitano, will be released on AppleTV+ sometime this year, with no official release date yet. Fans of the book will have to wait a bit longer to find out exactly when this adaptation will arrive on their screens this year.

