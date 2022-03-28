Get set, gamers! There's a lot of exciting content coming your way and this guide has all the details.

Hollywood's adaptations of video games are hardly anything novel these days with more and more franchises being green lit for production in recent years.

Films like Uncharted, Tomb Raider, and Monster Hunter, Detective Pikachu, and Sonic the Hedgehog have graced both theaters and streaming services to varying levels of success. Meanwhile, the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have enabled studios to use larger budgets to produce long form content, like the animated League of Legends adaptation Arcane rather than one off films or sequels.

The standard for triple A video games has been raised time and time again, with the quality of both art and storytelling taking leaps and bounds in the past twenty years. Because of this, as well as the improvement of home console/PC capability, the gaming community too has grown exponentially, revealing a huge market of potential audiences these films could appeal to.

Video game franchises such as The Last of Us and Fallout have huge fandoms and lots of lore to draw from, which provide attractive prospects for Hollywood producers and studio/streaming executives.

With all that being said, here are seven upcoming video game adaptations to look forward to.

Related:Super Nintendo World is Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023

Borderlands

Image via Lionsgate

Borderlands is the cell-shaded, Mad Max-esque, shoot 'em up style game which first hit the shelves back in 2009. The open world RPG, developed by Gearbox and 2K games, was well received critically and was a financial success selling over 2 millions units by the end of 2009. Multiple sequels and DLC’s have been developed in following years, further elevating the franchises standing in the gaming community.

In August 2015, Lionsgate Studios announced they were developing a film adaptation of Borderlands. Five years later, news broke that Hostel and A House With A Clock In Its Walls filmmaker Eli Roth was attached to direct. Not long after the announcement that Roth would be tackling the film, Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley) was confirmed as the film’s protagonist Lilith - a mysterious outlaw who returns to her home planet of Pandora in order to find the missing daughter of the most powerful man in the universe, Atlas (Edgar Ramirez). Other cast members joining Blanchett include Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Next Level), Jack Black (A House With A Clock In Its Walls), Jamie Lee Curtis (Knives Out), and Florian Munteanu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Filming wrapped in June 2021 and six months later Lionsgate released a teaser of the character designs. Janina Gavankar (Big Sky) who will play the character Commander Knoxx in the film, told Collider:

“The production design and the art direction alone is so close to the game. You can’t believe they put this much love and attention into the details.”

No release date has been set for Borderlands, which likely means that the film will either bow at the end of 2022 or the early months of 2023. Hopefully we'll find out soon.

Bioshock

Arguably one of the greatest video games of all time, Bioshock is the 2007 first person RPG developed by 2K and Take Two Games. Inspired by the works of Ayn Rand and Aldorous Huxley, it is lauded for its outstanding storytelling, unique art design, and gameplay.

Bioshock takes place in the dystopian underwater city of Rapture, a formerly liberated city that was overrun by ADAM, a mysterious gene altering substance that grants users supernatural powers to addicts, known as Splicers, and other corrupt individuals. Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski was reportedly slated to direct an adaptation back in 2010, however the project never came to fruition, leaving Verbinski and Bioshock fans wondering what could have been.

On February 16, 2021, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick announced that a film adaptation of Bioshock was once again in the works, this time at Netflix.

Further details are yet to be released, but this news has certainly piqued the interest of Bioshock fans.

Fallout

Image via Bethesda

Another widely acclaimed franchise on this list, Fallout is the post-apocalyptic RPG that has captivated players since its first installment back in 1997. Originally an MMORPG developed by Bethesda, the series later evolved into an open-world action RPG where players can traverse nuclear wastelands, fighting off bandits and mutants while listening to classic 1950s tunes.

In July 2020 Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy announced they’ll be joining Bethesda, Amazon Studios, and Kilter Films in adapting Fallout for television with Tomb Raider writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Portlandia producer Graham Wagner joining the project in January 2022.

Back in February 2022, it was announced that The Righteous Gemstones and Justified star Walton Goggins had been cast in a leading role as a ghoul, a character that has been affected by radiation poisoning.

The Last of Us

Image via Sony Pictures Television, HBO

Naughty Dog’s 2013 release, The Last Of Us, is another game known for its universal acclaim, particularly for its storytelling, gameplay, and visuals. It follows smuggler Joel, as he is tasked with escorting Ellie, a young girl, through a post-apocalyptic wasteland teeming with zombie-like creatures.

The highly anticipated sequel, The Last Of Us Part: 2, was released in 2020 to equally positive reviews and shortly after an adaptation for television was green lit by HBO.

The Last Of Us boasts an impressive cast and crew with The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal starring as Joel and Game of Thrones actress Bella Ramsay as Ellie, with Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the writer and director of both games, collaborating to produce and write ten episodes for season 1.

Filming began in July of last year and is expected to wrap this June. With a release date set for some time in 2023.

Related:7 Rumors And Theories For The Rock's Next Video Game Movie

Super Mario Bros

Image via Nintendo

One of the highest grossing and longest running game franchises in history, there is hardly a person alive who hasn’t come across Super Mario Bros. After starting as a 16-bit side scrolling game in the mid-eighties, Super Mario Bros has since become a staple of video game culture with numerous spin-offs, cartoons, and even an ill-fated live-action film adaptation back in the nineties starring the late Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo.

This latest Super Mario Bros film, which is yet to have an official title, has been in development for a few years now with reports going back as far as 2017 that Nintendo execs were in talks with Universal and Illumination Studios.

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic were announced as the directors of this animated Super Mario Bros adaptation, alongside a full cast announcement including Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Mario, Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia) as Luigi, and Anya Taylor Joy (Last Night In Soho) as Princess Peach.

God of War

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

Early in March 2022, Amazon Prime Video was reportedly in talks with Playstation to adapt God Of War into a live action television series with The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Otsby set to join the project.

First released back in 2005, God of War follows Spartan warrior Kratos as he exacts bloody revenge on the gods of Olympus after being tricked into killing his family by Ares, the Greek god of war. The franchise is a flagship series for Playstation, with seven games taking place in Ancient Greece, and the latest release simply titled God of War, taking place in ancient Norway, where Kratos and his son Atreus, must face off against the Norse gods of old. A sequel, God of War: Ragnarök, is slated to be released in 2022.

If this project is green lit, it will join the likes of Uncharted, Twisted Metal, The Last Of Us, and Ghost of Tsushima as Playstation exclusives that have been adapted to the big (and small) screen.

Halo

Image via Paramount+

Maybe not forthcoming anymore since the series dropped just the other day, but with eight more episodes on the way, we'll let it slide ; Halo is the tale of super soldier Master Chief and his fight against the dreaded alien alliance known as the Covenant.

Developed by Bungie, and later 343 Productions, the Halo franchise has been a flagship title for Microsoft’s Xbox consoles since being a launch title for the platform back in 2001 with Halo: Combat Evolved. Since then there have been multiple sequels, prequels, and spin-offs with the brand becoming one of the highest grossing video game franchises of all time.

American Gods star Pablo Schreiber, stars as the Master Chief aka John-117, with Jen Taylor as Cortana, Master Chief's AI Companion, reprising her iconic role from the games. Joining them are Natascha McElhone (Designated Survivor), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo).

The series consists of 9 episodes and was already green-lit for a second season weeks before the season premiere.

'God of War' TV Adaptation Eyed by Prime Video

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author