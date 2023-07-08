The 2018 Leigh Whannell-directed film, Upgrade, did not receive the recognition it certainly deserves. Though the sci-fi horror film is still widely considered a breakout hit, it didn’t quite reach the success of some movies released in the same year or the director's succeeding feature, The Invisible Man, in 2020. But although the film is dubbed an underrated masterpiece, Upgrade managed to become a critical success, with a favorable audience and critics' scores alike. And now, the cyberpunk action film will be getting a new lease on life, as Shout! Factory exclusively unveils the 4K UHD and Blu-ray release of the film, complete with special features.

The 4K UHD release comes with an audio commentary with the film's writer and director, Whannell, while the Blu-ray version features interviews from the creatives behind the critically acclaimed film, including producer Kylie Du Fresne, cinematographer Stefan Duscio, editor Andy Canny, and fight choreographer Chris Weir. The film's physical release is now available for purchase for $32.99.

Upgrade Is Recognized as an Underrated Gem

Despite the film being a low-budget one, Whannell's creative vision more than compensated for what his production lacked. The director, who was dubbed Sam Raimi's modern counterpart, incorporated his horror sensibility to create a film that combines body horror, thriller, action, and sci-fi all at the same time, all while subsequently touching on the topic of the unforeseen dangers of technological developments. Additionally, Logan Marshall-Green— who's no stranger to the genre — delivered a remarkable performance, which only served to highlight the complexity of his character.

Set in a futuristic world, Upgrade follows Grey Trace (Marshall-Green) as he longs to seek vengeance over a mugging that left him paralyzed and killed his wife, Asha (Melanie Vallejo). Fueled by revenge and without any ability to take matters into his own hands, tech tycoon Eron Keen (Harrison Gilbertson) offers Grey an AI chip called STEM, so he can walk again. Complete with immense physical capability, Grey starts to track down the people who murdered his wife. However, when the artificial system begins to work on its own — with Grey having a hard time controlling himself (or the AI) — he must quickly figure out how to turn everything around before he becomes the villain and completely loses control over his own body.

The Blu-ray and 4K UHD versions of Upgrade are now available for purchase via Shout! Scream Factory's website. You can watch the trailer and read the synopsis down below.