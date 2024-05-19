The Big Picture Upgrade director Leigh Whannell showcases his talents as both writer and filmmaker in the genre-bending thriller.

The 2018 sci-fi movie features Logan Marshall-Green as a man seeking revenge for his wife's death.

The success of Upgrade prompted plans for a sequel, potentially setting the stage for a television series.

While he may not be a household name like James Wan or Jordan Peele, Leigh Whannell is certainly one of the most influential genre storytellers working today. Whannell served as a writer on both the Saw and Insidious franchises, both of which became some of the highest grossing horror sagas in history. Whannell got the chance to step behind the camera when Insidious: Chapter 3 became his directorial debut, but his true talents were revealed with his science fiction action thriller, Upgrade. An original genre thriller with surprisingly relevant themes about artificial intelligence, Upgrade was a surprising box office success that immediately prompted speculation about a sequel or continuation.

Upgrade proved that Whannell was equally as talented as a filmmaker as he was as a writer, allowing him to work on some of the most well-known horror properties of all-time. Whannell’s remake of The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss also drew acclaim, and became a relative box office success in the months before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered movie theaters. He is next set to helm the highly anticipated reboot of The Wolf Man starring Christopher Abbott. Despite Whannell’s continued success with other projects, comments by Jason Blum indicate that an Upgrade continuation is still a priority for the company.

Upgrade Written and directed by Leigh Whannell, Upgrade is a Sci-Fi, Action, and Cyberpunk film starring Betty Gabriel, Logan Marshall-Green, and Harrison Gilbertson. The plot sees a man suffering a tragic accident and becoming paralyzed as a result. He soon accepts a STEM implant that gives him back his body and much more. Release Date June 1, 2018 Director Leigh Whannell Cast Logan Marshall-Green , Rosco Campbell , Richard Cawthorne , Michael M. Foster , Betty Gabriel , Harrison Gilbertson Runtime 96 mins Main Genre Thriller Writers Leigh Whannell Studio Blumhouse Productions

Does ‘Upgrade’ Set up a Sequel?

Set in the not so distant future of 2046, Upgrade centers on the auto mechanic Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green), who has a deep resentment of technology. While Grey’s wife Asha (Melanie Vallejo) suggests that their lives would be easier if they accepted cybernetic enhancements, Grey can’t help but feel more comfortable when doing work for himself. Upgrade develops a unique world that parallels the real development of artificial intelligence. After their self-driving car crashes, Grey and Asha are attacked by a group of vicious gang members. Asha is killed but Grey is left with a severe spinal injury that renders him immobile. Grey is then offered the option to merge his body with an artificial intelligence program known as “STEM” (Simon Maiden) to regain motor functions. However, STEM proves to be so much more, helping Grey track down the men responsible for Asha’s murder.

Whannell is well-known for his talent at worldbuilding, but Upgrade succeeded because it was a throwback to classic revenge films. Whilst armed with STEM, Grey is able to develop advanced fighting skills that make him a nightmare for the city’s criminal underworld. Grey’s intentions are initially personal, but STEM suggests to him that there is a larger conspiracy at play linking to his wealthy client, Eron Keen (Harrison Gilbertson), whose innovations in technology have made him powerful. Grey realizes that STEM’s motivations are different than his as the artificial intelligence wants to completely take over his consciousness.

While it initially felt like a straightforward science fiction action thriller, Upgrade’s ambiguous ending teased the potential of a sequel. Grey tries to wrestle control of his mind away from STEM, but he is subdued and placed in a dream state where he believes that Asha is still alive. It’s unclear if Grey’s mind will ever be freed, but it's evident that STEM has more sinister motivations. With Grey’s body under its control, STEM could infiltrate human society and take out other high profile targets that threaten the rise of artificial intelligence.

Why Did Blumhouse Put the ‘Upgrade’ Series on Hold?

Shortly after the film became a surprising box office success and critical hit, Blum confirmed that a sequel was in the works. While immediate plans were not put in place, Whannell revealed that The Invisible Man was set within the same fictional universe as Upgrade. The horror reboot featured Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Adrian Griffin, who was revealed to be the founder of Cobalt, one of the primary companies behind the STEM program. While the future of Blumhouse’s shared universe has yet to be revealed, Whannell’s involvement in The Wolf Man suggests that there could be more connective tissue that ties in with Upgrade.

While early speculation suggested another theatrical film was in the works, Blum revealed that the Upgrade sequel was going to be reworked as a television series. Blum expressed his enthusiasm about the project, stating that “Upgrade should have been a wide release,” as it had the potential to have more crossover appeal with general audiences. While a writer’s room was put together to begin developing ideas, Blum admitted that the first round of scripts “didn’t get the responses I wanted to get.” Blum stated that the scripts were being reworked so that the series could be picked up from the start, and not spend many years in development hell.

What Will the ‘Upgrade’ Series Be About?

Whannell and producer Tim Walsh were signed on to co-create the Upgrade series for Blumhouse Television and Universal Cable Productions. Details about the series are scarce, but the Upgrade television series would take place several years after the first film’s conclusion and feature a new host for STEM. This suggests that while a cameo can’t be ruled out, Marshall-Green’s involvement isn’t necessary for the show’s future, as it could introduce a new cast of characters. The story would focus on how STEM has been made into a resource used by the government to hunt down criminals, as advancements in the technology have made it even more ruthless.

Considering the radical changes in artificial intelligence applications in the real world, Upgrade’s television spinoff has the opportunity to be more timely than ever before. Blumhouse has certainly produced shows like The Good Lord Bird and Into the Dark that address real world issues, so it's likely that Upgrade will attempt to take part in a larger conversation about the risk of using A.I. technology.

Upgrade is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

