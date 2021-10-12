Leigh Whannell's sci-fi horror Upgrade came and went with barely a blip of audience attention in 2018, which is a genuine shame, because Upgrade whips an almost unfair amount of ass. While Whannell would just go ahead and kickstart a new modern-day Universal Monsters franchise with Invisible Man a year later, the director and Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum still want the unique potential of Upgrade to reach as large an audience as possible. That extends to the TV series spinoff, announced last May, which Blum tells Collider went through a round of script drafts that simply weren't up to snuff. When our own Steven Weintraub sat down with the producer to talk Welcome to the Blumhouse, he also told us the lofty goal for the Upgrade TV series is to get ordered straight to series.

After re-establishing his (correct) opinion that "Upgrade was a great movie," here is exactly what Blum very candidly told us:

"Upgrade should have been a wide release. I was pissed about that. We're working on a TV show. So working on the scripts. This first round, didn't come out. I didn't get the response I wanted to get. I don't want to be in development. I want an order. We're working on the scripts again, so that we can get an order. And I don't want to develop it."

Written and directed by Whannell, Upgrade stars Logan Marshall-Green as a mechanic, Grey Trace, who is paralyzed in the same brutal attack that took the life of his wife, Asha (Melanie Vallejo). Her boss, tech magnate Eron Keen (Harrison Gilbertson) offers Grey an experimental STEM implant, a microchip inserted into his brain that will allow him to walk again. The procedure works, but STEM (voiced by Simon Maiden) grows more and more sentient, puppeteering Grey's body on a revenge quest he has no physical control over. It's basically a cyberpunk version of Venom with action scenes that are ten times more technically impressive, and Marshall-Green's wild lead performance is a tragically underrated piece of full-body physical commitment.

When the TV spinoff was first announced, Blumhouse noted it "picks up a few years after the events of the film and broadens the universe with an evolved version of STEM and a new host - imaging a world in which the government repurposes STEM to help curb criminal activity." Whannell is set to serve as executive producer alongside Tim Walsh (Shooter) as showrunner, with Krystal Ziv Houghton and James Roland filling out the writers room. Although both Houghton and Roland are no strangers to adapting Blumhouse hits to the small screen thanks to their time spent as showrunners on The Purge season 2, it sounds like that first round of Upgrade TV series scripts just weren't where anyone wanted them, especially when it comes to getting more eyes on the franchise, as it deserves.

To be fair, Blum has recently been reacting strongly to his studio's great original ideas not getting the love they deserve. The last time we spoke, he told us a large part of the decision to debut Halloween Kills day-and-date in theaters and on Peacock was due to the lukewarm reception to body-swap slasher-comedy Freaky.

