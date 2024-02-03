Mistaken identity is always a fun ingredient to a romantic comedy, and Prime Video's latest flick, Upgraded, includes that twist. Filmed in England, the movie stars Camila Mendes (Do Revenge) as Ana and Archie Renaux as William (Catherine Called Birdy) as the romantic leads. The twist: William thinks Ana is the head of an art company, while Ana is really an intern there. As their romance progresses and their lives become more entangled, Ana must work overtime to hide her lie from William, and from her overpowering boss, Claire (Marisa Tomei).

Directed by Carlson Young, Upgraded joins Prime Video's slate of original romantic films and TV shows, including Red, White, & Royal Blue, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Something From Tiffany's. Aside from rom-coms, the streamer has been releasing some other fan-favorite shows, like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, Reacher, The Wheel of Time, and Daisy Jones and the Six. With Upgrade's release date approaching, the film hopes to be the next in line of Prime Video's crowd-pleasing rom-coms.

Upgraded Release Date February 9, 2024 Director Carlson Young Cast Lena Olin Camila Mendes , Archie Renaux , Marisa Tomei Main Genre Comedy Writers Christine Lenig , Luke Spencer Roberts , Justin Matthews

Image via Prime Video

Upgraded flies into Prime Video on February 9, 2024. The movie will be joining other romantic comedies on the streaming service, including Shotgun Wedding, Somebody That I Used to Know, and I Want You Back.

Is There a Trailer For 'Upgraded'?

Everything is going so well...until it isn't. The trailer for Upgraded shows Ana's rise and fall as she attempts to juggle the double life she's created for herself.

What Is the Plot of 'Upgraded'?

Image via Prime Video

Upgraded tells the story of Ana (Camila Mendes), a young woman who wants to rise up in the art world. She answers to her control freak boss, Claire (Marisa Tomei), who invites her to be her assistant on a trip to London, England. When Ana is unexpectedly bumped up to first class, fate seats her next to William (Archie Reneaux), who misunderstands Ana's job title and believes Ana to hold Claire's job. When Ana doesn't correct Will, she is thrown into a double life while navigating a foreign country. Waiting for her back in her hometown of New York City are her sister, Vivian (Aimee Carrero), and Vivian's tell-it-like-it-is boyfriend, Ronnie (Andrew Schultz).

The official synopsis from Prime Video reads:

Ana (Camila Mendes) is an ambitious intern dreaming of a career in the art world while trying to impress her demanding boss Claire (Marisa Tomei). When she's upgraded to first class on a work trip, she meets handsome Will (Archie Renaux), who mistakes Ana for her boss– a white lie that sets off a glamorous chain of events, romance and opportunity, until her fib threatens to surface.

Who Stars in 'Upgraded'?

Close

If the two leads of Upgraded look familiar, it's because they are: Camila Mendes spent six years on the hit teen show Riverdale, while Archie Reneaux recently starred on the Netflix series Shadow and Bone. Mendes has also starred in the Netflix film, Do Revenge with Maya Hawke, and was also in the Hulu film Palm Springs. Other credits for Reneaux include The Greatest Beer Run Ever with Zac Efron and Voyagers with Lily Rose-Depp.

The supporting cast for Upgraded includes award-winning actress Marisa Tomei, who won an Oscar for her role in 1992's My Cousin Vinny. Rounding out the Upgraded cast are Academy Award nominee Lena Olin (The Unbearable Lightness of Being), Anthony Head (Buffy The Vampire Slayer), Thomas Krestchman (King Kong), Grégory Montel (Call My Agent!), Rachel Matthews (Happy Death Day), Fola Evans-Akingbola (Black Mirror), Aimee Carrero (The Menu), and Andrew Schultz (You People).

Who Is Making 'Upgraded'?

Image via Prime Video

Upgraded was written by Christine Lenig (Unsolved Mysteries), Luke Spencer Roberts (The Duel), and Justin Matthews (The Morning Show). It was directed by Carlson Young, whose career has mostly been guest-starring in shows like Emily in Paris, Key & Peele, and Grimm. She made her directorial debut with the 2018 short, The Blazing World, which was then turned into a full-length horror film, in which she also starred. Producing Upgraded are Bill Bindley, Mike Karz (Blended), Lena Roklin (The Other Zoey), and Piers Tempest (The Wife).

Three Movies Like 'Upgraded' You Can Watch Right Now

Pretending to be someone you're not is a classic ingredient in a great romantic comedy. For more mistaken identities, check out the three films below.

'Just Go With It' (2011)

Image via Sony Pictures

Danny (Adam Sandler) is a man who picks up women by pretending to be in a loveless marriage. When Danny's latest interest, Palmer (Brooklyn Decker), doesn't really believe he is getting divorced, Danny enlists the help of his co-worker, Katherine (Jennifer Aniston), to pretend to be his soon-to-be ex-wife. This lie turns into a vacation, including Danny, Palmer, Katherine, and her children Maggie (Bailee Madison) and Michael (Griffin Gluck), and Danny's cousin, Eddie (Nick Swardson). In pretending to be out of love exes, Danny and Katherine find unexpected feelings for each other. There are laugh-out-loud moments, fake accents, and a choking goat. With guest starring roles that include Dave Matthews (Mr. Deeds), Kevin Nealon (Weeds), Rachel Dratch (Saturday Night Live), and Keegan Michael-Key (Key & Peele), it has all the making of a classic Sandler film.

Watch on Starz

'Hitch' (2005)

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

The "Date Doctor," Alex (Will Smith) helps men win women over through his tips and tricks. The only person he can't seem to help? Himself. When Alex meets Sara (Eva Mendes), he is thrown for a loop and can't seem to do anything right. At the same time, Alex is attempting to teach the quirky Albert (Kevin James) how to be with celebrity Allegra Cole (Amber Valletta). While Alex fumbles in his own love life, he learns through coaching Albert that sometimes being himself is the best bet. Hitch was a hit upon its premiere in 2005, grossing $375 million and becoming one of the great romantic comedies of the early 2000s. The film also stars Julie Ann Emery (Better Call Saul), Adam Arkin (Sons of Anarchy), Robinne Lee (National Security), Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander), and Michael Rapaport (Friends).

Watch on Hulu

'What A Girl Wants' (2003)

When Daphne (Amanda Bynes) learns that the father she always wanted to meet lives in England, she hops on a plane to find him. The only problem: her dad, Henry Dashwood (Colin Firth), doesn't even know she exists. What's more, he's a well-known British politician currently running for office, and living with his bitter fiancée, Glynnis (Anna Chancellor), and her snobby daughter, Clarissa (Christina Cole). While Daphne is unapologetically herself, she gets the help of the sweet Ian (Oliver James) to help her show Henry that being you should never compromise your happiness for anyone. The film also stars the late Kelly Preston (Battlefield Earth), Eileen Atkins (Robin Hood), and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Rent on Amazon