The Big Picture Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux star in Upgraded, a rom-com about a young woman's white lie gone wrong.

The film follows Ana, an aspiring art intern who goes on a work trip to London where she meets a handsome and wealthy man named William.

Upgraded is the second feature-length project from actor and filmmaker Carlson Young, and will be available on Amazon Prime Video on February 9th.

Marisa Tomei is channeling her inner Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) in the official trailer for Prime Video’s upcoming romcom, Upgraded. She may not have gone to the method acting lengths that Streep did in The Devil Wears Prada, but Tomei is just as terrifying as a revered art gallery owner in New York City and boss of Riverdale’s Camila Mendes. A story about one young woman’s white lie that spirals out of control, the feature also stars Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Academy and Emmy Award nominee, Lena Olin (Enemies, A Love Story), Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls), Anthony Stewart Head (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and Andrew Schulz (Benders).

Living with her sister and brother-in-law in New York City, Ana (Mendes) can tell that she’s overstaying her welcome, but as an up-and-coming name in the world of art dealing, she doesn’t have much of a choice. When she gets the offer to go on the trip of a lifetime to support her no-nonsense boss (Tomei) in London, Ana seizes the opportunity. After being graciously upgraded to first class, she hits it off with a British man, William (Renaux), but twists the truth about her position at the company, insinuating that she’s the company’s owner. When Ana arrives in London, her first-class admirer wants to show her the town, meaning that she’ll need to keep up with the charade and hope to not get caught all while living up to her full art-auctioning potential as her boss’s assistant.

Upgraded is the second feature-length project to come from actor, screenwriter, and filmmaker, Carlson Young. In the past, Young has been behind such productions as 2021’s The Blazing World, in which she also starred. Fans of MTV’s short-lived horror anthology series Scream will recognize Young from her appearance as Brooke during the show’s first two seasons.

What Else Does Prime Video Have Coming Out This Year?

Along with Upgrade, which lands on the platform on February 9 (we love a romcom just in time for Valentine’s Day!), Amazon Prime Video has a load of other highly-anticipated films and series set to release over the next year. Prior to Upgraded’s premiere, the series Hazbin Hotel and Mr. and Mrs. Smith will drop on the streamer with Fallout exploding onto the scene in April. Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is also expected to arrive later this year, although no specific date has been set with Season 4 of The Boys in the same boat.

April brings another Mendes-led feature with the toe-tapping Música and other films including The Idea of You, Rick Stanicky, and Road House, also hitting theaters this year before arriving on the streamer.

Check out the trailer for Upgraded below and stream it from the comfort of your home when it arrives on Amazon Prime Video on February 9.