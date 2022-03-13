[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of the Amazon series Upload.]

From creator Greg Daniels (Parks and Recreation, The Office), the Amazon original sci-fi comedy series Upload, set in a technologically advanced future where humans can be uploaded into a virtual afterlife, has returned for a second season and continues to follow Nathan (Robbie Amell), a guy who’s left his more clueless life behind to find his better self, albeit in a virtual world. His very extra ex-girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) has unexpectedly joined him while Nora (Andy Allo), who captured his heart as she was teaching him the ways of his new existence, is unaware of how he really feels, and all Nathan wants to do is figure out what his next steps are.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Allo talked about the nerves of returning to this world and character, after a break due to the pandemic, the interesting similarities between the show and the world we now live in, Nora’s journey in Season 2, how much she was aware of all the twists and turns of the story, where things are left between Nathan and Nora, and what she’d like to see in a possible Season 3.

Collider: You had a bit of a break between Season 1 and Season 2. Was this a character that was pretty easy for you to find again, or did you have to remember who she was at all?

ANDY ALLO: It was pretty easy. Nora is one of those characters that just sat in my body so well and just fit. Maybe I needed a little bit of a refresher. There were some nerves coming back into it of, “Okay, do I remember how to act?” It had forever since I acted in something, just with the lockdown and the pandemic. It was like getting those training wheels back on, but it was effortless. I have to credit Greg Daniels and the writers for building a world that feels easy. It’s so layered and so imaginative. As an actor, you don’t have to do much of the heavy lifting because they’ve done a lot of it for you. And I get to work with such amazing people, so they make it easy to just jump back in.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: Upload Season 2 Review: A Shorter, Deeper Dive Into the MetaverseWhat was it like coming back to this virtual world, after experiencing an actual pivot to virtual living during the pandemic? Does that give you a different appreciation for the story? Does it make you think about any of it any differently?

ALLO: Oh, yeah. It’s really interesting, the similarities between Upload and what’s happening now. The cast and I are on a group text together, and at least once a month, we’re texting each other some funny thing that’s happening in the world, that happened in our show. I’m pretty sure Greg Daniels is a psychic. He can tell the future. It’s given me an appreciation for technology, especially now. With Nora and Nathan, their ability to communicate through VR and through their hand phones is so crazy similar to now.. We’re doing Zoom interviews. We’re connecting with loved ones on FaceTime. It really gives an appreciation for the beauty of technology. Season 2 finds Nora where she’s living with the Ludds and all technology is gone. Through that, I think she also learns balance. So, there’s that feeling now of, “Okay, I appreciate technology for everything that it can do, but also have to be able to take a step back.” Taking phone breaks or social media breaks, and having that balance, helps to really appreciate the tech.

Nora is in a very different place this season, after everything that happened last season. When she makes the decision to leave her job, how is she feeling? When she gets to this new place and meets Matteo, what is she hoping and looking for?

ALLO: I think she’s just mostly trying to stay alive. Someone was trying to kill her. It’s like, “What just happened?” And Nathan not saying, “I love you,” back and essentially ghosting her, even though she doesn’t know that he ran out of data, so to her, it’s like, “Whoa, I just put my heart out there.” I think she’s more concerned with, “Wait, what just happened? My heart’s broken. I’m now with the Ludds, who are anti-tech. There’s no technology here.” And then, meeting Matteo, who gives her the lay of the land a little bit. It helps that he’s alive. I don’t think she’s really experienced somebody who has similarities to Nathan. He’s very opinionated and can show her a different way of life. And so, I think she allows herself to start having a new relationship with someone else and that changes her perspective on Nathan and what that relationship was.

Image via Prime Video

Like with Season 1 and the cliffhanger there, there are a number of twists and turns in the story before we get to the end of Season 2 and another cliffhanger. How much did you know, at the start of the season? Did you go into the season knowing where things would end up, or did you only get some of it and had to learn the rest along the way?

ALLO: We only get some of it. Greg and the writers are really great about keeping us in the dark, as much as we try to get some information and some sneak peeks. Sometimes we can talk Owen Daniels into giving us a little something. He wrote the season finale of this season, but he also wrote episode seven of Season 1. He’s a phenomenal writer, and he also plays the AI guy. Sometimes Owen will give us a little insider stuff. Sorry, Owen, for calling you out, but it’s always just little crumbs. I appreciate that because then it really forces you, as an actor, to stay present because your character doesn’t know what’s gonna happen. That way, you really get to just enjoy what’s happening.

There is so much that happens in these last two episodes that I just had no idea how it was all going to end up.

ALLO: Yeah. Initially, we didn’t know what was gonna happen. And then, a week or two before is when we learned about where we were ending the story for Season . As a fan of the show, I was like, “Nooo, oh my God! This cliffhanger is even worse than Season 1, in my opinion.” It just hits you. It’s a wild ride. Seeing how the characters handle everything, it’s pretty funny.

Image via Prime Video

Season 3 is already being written, even though it’s not officially announced as a pickup yet. How do you deal with not knowing where things are going to go, after an insane cliffhanger, like at the end of this season?

ALLO: Oh my gosh, I just hope and pray. I know Greg has tons of ideas, and the writers as well, for where these characters and the story can go. I’m excited. I hope we get a Season 3 because it’d be incredible just to keep telling the story of where Nora and Nathan’s relationship can go. Nora is also on her own journey of coming into her own, which she really did this season. She really stepped into her leadership capabilities and her power and using her voice. That was something that I really enjoyed playing.

What did you think about the fact that Nathan, who was murdered and uploaded, is now in a position where he’s had his head regrown and reconnected to his body, and then he’s downloaded again. What was your reaction to learning about all of that and knowing that Nora and Nathan would actually get to meet in real life?

ALLO: That’s what we want. That’s what we’ve been waiting for. How much can you play someone that’s dead and someone that’s alive? They proved, in Season 1, they can make it work. There’s always the hug suit. With Season 2, having that opportunity to actually be in the flesh with someone, there’s no substitute to that. Especially in the time we’re living in now, where a lot of things are on Zoom, and we haven’t been able to see loved ones, when you do get that opportunity to be in person with someone, now you realize how precious that is. To have that experience while living in a pandemic really influenced their relationship too. It was really special and a sacred moment, and what that we’ve all been waiting for, as a fan of the show. I’ve seen it happen, so I know that fans are gonna be so happy that they’re finally getting together.

What was it like to find that perfect moment for the two of them and to make sure it had the right amount of humor?

ALLO: That’s one of the great things about this show. It really knows how to find the comedy in things. It’s not about hitting the joke. It’s about these awkward situations that we find ourselves in, as humans. It’s so relatable. What I love about this show and the world Greg has built is that it’s grounded. Even though it’s set in the future and there’s all this different, weird tech that’s different and new, at the core of it, it’s about relationships. It’s about heart and human connection. I love how that scene captures how awkward it can be when you haven’t been with someone. You’re like, “This is so weird.” And then, you’re adding on the aspect that they’ve actually never seen each other in person or held hands, physically in the same space. There’s all that added onto, “Oh my God, does my breast stink? What is this? This is so weird.”

Image via Prime Video

What was it like to shoot the field trip to New York, where Nora is walking around with Nathan around her neck on a screen?

ALLO: I think it was the easiest day for Kevin [Bigley] and Robbie [Amell]. They were off to the side, hiding, and we had them in our ear. That’s how we could match all the talking and walking. They were in their sweats, just relaxing. They were eating burgers and pizza while Zainab [Johnson] and I were in full makeup and full hair. We had these Baby Bjorn things with iPads on our chest. I’m not gonna lie, after a while, that thing got really heavy. It was like, “Man, all right, Nathan, you are really heavy, carrying you around all day. But it was nice to just walk outside and go around Vancouver and see the sites. Just for myself, it was fun to walk around and hang out Zainab.

I have to admit that I’m very worried that things are not going to end well, with how things are left at the end of Season 2. With the very real chance that this download could backfire and Nathan’s head could explode again, and then the re-uploading of Nathan from a backup file, and him having a nose bleed, I don’t know what’s going to happen. It feels like there could be one Nathan, several Nathans, or no Nathans. What are you hoping for, in that regard? Have you started thinking about where that goes next?

ALLO: Oh, absolutely. I have no idea what’s gonna happen. That’s just so clever, how they set that up because there are literally unlimited possibilities for where this story can go. I, for one, would love to see multiple Nathans because I’d love to see Robbie doing all of that, and playing all these different Nathans that are running around and how they interact. I think that could be really hilarious to watch. I don’t want him to die, obviously. As Nora, I’m like, “No, wait, don’t do that.” They finally have this beautiful moment together, and then that happens. I think it’ll be interesting to see how she handles that, or where it goes from here. My own sinister desire might be for Nora to tear it all down, burn all the uploads to the ground, and just go on a whole rampage.

Upload is available to stream at Prime Video.

