Season two of Prime Video's futuristic sitcom Upload is almost here, and the show’s new images tease some bizarre updates the virtual afterlife will get next. Developed by The Office and Parks and Recreation creator Greg Daniels, Upload imagines a future where the rich can live forever in virtual paradises, and Season 2’s new images show how the series’ will push the concept into new and bizarre directions.

Upload follows the misadventures of the young app developer Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), who gets uploaded into a luxurious afterlife thanks to his shallow yet wealthy girlfriend named Ingrid (Allega Edwards). There, he meets his angel Nora (Andy Allo), who is just a fancy customer service representative. Nathan and Nora fall in love with each other, which puts the young man's survival at risk, since he depends on his girlfriend to keep paying paradise’s bills. Season 1 ends with Ingrid giving up on her life and uploading her brain to be with her boyfriend forever.

Upload’s Season 2 images bring Ingrid into the afterlife, and by the looks of it, the images also tease how Aleesha (Zainab Johnson) will work closer to Nathan in the upcoming season, as she takes on the duty of being Ingrid’s handler. In one of the images, Ingrid is even talking with a white dog, which is actually Aleesha in disguise. The images also give us a closer look at the “prototykes”, deformed digital babies delivered by the A.I. Guy (Owen Daniels) to help wealthy people find meaning in a paradise where everything can be bought. Finally, the new images show us Nora while she hides with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds,” after being targeted by the people who killed Nathan to take control over his app creations.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED:‌ Exclusive: ‘Upload’ Creator Greg Daniels Teases Season 2 Storyline and Reveals They're Already Writing Season 3

Upload is executive producer by creator Daniels, who also serves as executive producer along with Howard Klein. Upload Season 2 also stars Kevin Bigley as Luke, Josh Banday as Ivan, and Andrea Rosen as Lucy.

The first season of Upload is available right now on Prime Video, with the seven-episode second season set to premiere on March 11. Check out the new images below:

Image via Prime Video

Image via Prime Video

Image via Prime Video

Image via Prime Video

Image via Prime Video

Image via Prime Video

Image via Prime Video

Here’s Upload’s official synopsis for Season Two:

In Upload Season Two, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.” Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called, “prototykes,” and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.

‘Upload’ Season 1 Recap Video Released Ahead of Season 2 Premiere Time to go back to the capitalist afterlife!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email