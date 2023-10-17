The Big Picture The divide between Nora and Nathan grows as they are separated in Upload Season 2, leading to new relationships and misunderstandings.

The Ludd movement targets Lakeview and Nora is recruited to infiltrate Horizen, leading to conflicts and strained relationships.

Choak's involvement in Nathan's murder is uncovered, and a plan to stop Freeyond is put into motion, with unexpected consequences.

In the first season of Prime Video’s Upload, much happened for Nathan (Robbie Amell), Nora (Andy Allo), and the rest of Lakeview’s uploads and angels. After discovering he was murdered, a Lakeview update gave Nora the perfect opportunity to help Nathan retrieve his corrupted memory files, fully restoring him to the man he was upon his death — and the actions deleted from his head didn’t portray him in the best light. Then, with Nora’s connection to Nathan no longer a closely held secret, a mysterious man broke into her apartment trying to kill her. This prompted her father Dave (Chris Williams) to reveal his ties to the Ludd movement, promising to keep Nora safe and isolated in the mountains. Thus, she left Queens with her sometimes-boyfriend Byron (Matt Ward). Meanwhile, after breaking up with Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) and downgrading to two-gigabyte status, Nathan’s data ran out before he could respond to Nora’s love confession. But, he was reawakened (temporarily) by Ingrid, who declared she had ended her life and uploaded, so they could be together. Of course, after she confronts her father, Oliver Kannerman (Barclay Hope), about his involvement in Nathan’s murder. Plus, the new afterlife program Freeyond, the only afterlife without extreme costs associated, was announced, which saw the less fortunate lined up for miles to get signed up — one woman even signing up to upload with her infant. With the murder mystery ongoing and conspiracy deepening, there was much to tackle in the shortened second season. Let’s break down everything to remember before Upload Season 3 premieres on October 20, 2023.

The Divide Between Nora and Nathan Widens in the ‘Upload’ Season 2 Premiere

Picking up almost immediately where we left off, the Upload Season 2 premiere begins with Nora and Byron in the Poconos. He’s inside a store, while Nora waits in the car until her father arrives and takes her to the Ludd compound, ditching Byron. There, Nora finds her footing in the group (despite her uneasiness about some of the more religious and extremist Luddites) and meets a new man, Matteo (Paulo Costanzo), who happens to be one of the community’s leaders. Two weeks go by before Ingrid unfreezes Nathan in Lakeview — she wanted time to rearrange their suite and get things in order. When Nathan wakes, he immediately tries to contact Nora, but can’t as she abandoned her phone. So, for two additional weeks, Nathan spends his free time searching for clues about what happened to Nora and who tried to kill her.

Finally, though, Nathan and Ingrid sit down to have a real conversation about their relationship. She asks if he fell for another upload, and he confesses that he did have feelings for someone. But, Ingrid finally takes the time to apologize and take accountability for her behavior, leading to her and Nathan sleeping together and putting their relationship on a new course. But, while they’re making out, two major things happen. First, Nora, using public VR, watches the entire conversation from the balcony — and since Nathan never replied to her confession of love, she leaves and goes back to the Ludd compound to have a drink with Matteo. Second, it’s revealed that Ingrid isn’t actually dead, meaning she didn’t actually upload for Nathan, but is instead in a sex suit in her bathtub. Then, after Nathan and Ingrid sleep together, Nathan leaves a long voicemail for Nora about how he loves her, why he loves her, and that he understands she doesn’t want to talk to him anymore.

The Ludds Set Their Sights on Lakeview

Image via Prime Video

Back at the Ludd compound, Nora is struggling to fully fit in with this community. She’s found a great ally and love interest in Matteo, but others aren’t so thrilled about her presence, like Pastor Rob (Peter Bryant). He doesn’t feel like she’s contributing enough, and it’s distressing for Nora when her father tells Pastor Rob that Nora will start working more to earn her place. Thus, when an opportunity to help presents itself, Nora feels compelled to earn her keep. Matteo takes her to an isolated cabin where a surprise face waits for her: Boris (Owen Daniels) a.k.a. A.I. Guy from Lakeview (or, rather, the actor paid $1,200 to use his likeness forever). Matteo informs Nora of the plan to use Boris to make an avatar to sneak into Lakeview from the Grey Zone, and Nora has all the skills to help. Afterward, Nora interrupts a conversation between Matteo and her father, who inform her that Ludd leadership is so impressed they want her to go back to Horizen, undercover. They promise to do everything possible to keep her safe, and she’ll be working closely with Agent Cheeto — an insider who happens to be a familiar face: Horizen employee Ivan (Josh Banday).

Nora’s Return to Work in Episode 3

Staying at Ivan’s apartment, Nora returns to Horizen claiming that she ran away with Byron, and it didn’t work out. She begins planting Ring drives around the office for the Ludds, and with help from Aleesha (Zainab Johnson) manages to get their boss Lucy (Andrea Rosen) to use one that infects Lucy’s computer and gives the Ludds access. Meanwhile, after a fun few days of stealing data and giving it to the two-gigs, Nathan, Ingrid, and Luke (Kevin Bigley) have to stop their Robin Hood scheme when Horizen catches on, and they just skirt by without being detected. This changes the dynamic between Nathan and Ingrid and brings them closer (because Nathan doesn’t know someone else has been pretending to be Ingrid all day). At the end of the day, Nora gets a new job in the redesign department, but Matteo’s reaction isn’t exactly what she expected. Plus, there’s a detective with a warrant looking around Lakeview, but it’s unclear what exactly he wants other than his obvious interest in Nora as the episode ends with him watching footage from the day she was attacked.

The Ludds Attack Horizen

Image via Prime Video

At the beginning of the season, there is news that scientists successfully downloaded the consciousness of a bird into a recreation/clone of the bird’s body. After the disastrous attempt with a human in the first season, this is groundbreaking. So, in Episode 4 of Upload Season 2, it’s quite a shock for Nora when she, Matteo, and Ivan break into a School of Medicine lab and destroy the cloned bodies that they are working on.

On Family Day, as the uploads are visited by their loved ones, Nora is settled into her new I.T. role when Matteo calls for her help. They meet by the Grey Zone in Lakeview, and Matteo gives Nora an item — code for a virus — to plant at the concierge’s desk to infect the AI Guys. She does so, and she returns to the real world after the attack and stops it after several minutes, receiving a standing ovation of amazement and disbelief from her co-workers later that day. However, as the virus was calling for Lakeview and its uploads to be deleted, this causes a strain in Nora and Matteo’s romantic relationship.

The MindFrisk Program

Later, Horizen employees are told the Ludd attack has caused management to reduce their privacy standards, allowing employees to steal and share thoughts/dreams from uploads and sell them — which causes an issue for Luke and Aleesha, as he’s having sex dreams about her that are now all over the internet. They also have developed a program, MindFrisk, that can actively listen to an upload’s thoughts. Given Nathan’s restored memories, Nora and Nathan break into her boss’s office in Lakeview to destroy the program. While figuring out its capabilities, they overhear Lakeview’s richest resident and Nathan’s neighbor David Choak (William B. Davis) having a conversation with the assassin who tried to kill Nora (and was killed by Nathan and uploaded into a different afterlife), confirming his role in the conspiracy and Nathan’s murder. Then, Nora and Nathan tamper with the program and Nathan goes to the memory parlor and views one of his deleted memories, which shows Choak meeting with Ingrid’s father and telling him to kill Nathan because Nathan saw him.

Choak’s Horrific Plan

Image via Prime Video

After discovering that Choak was responsible for Nathan’s murder, we get a glimpse at Choak discussing an upcoming board meeting with his brother. When the question of voting and appearance arises, Choak promises he’ll be present to cast his vote. Then, Nora receives a notification that Choak downloaded into a robot body in New York City, so she informs Nathan. She and an unknowing Aleesha take a day trip to investigate with Nathan and Luke watching virtually. They follow him around all day using web alerts to track his location, discovering a Freeyond headquarters in Choak tower, before finding a Freeyond storefront in Queens. Confused, Nora researches Freeyond’s locations, discovering only one in New York City and one in Los Angeles, but nearly 200 in Florida and around 100 in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Putting the pieces together, they realize that Freeyond is primarily located in swing states; as uploads don’t have the right to vote, this is a very elaborate plan to continue disenfranchising the poor. When Aleesha finally realizes what the trip’s about, it causes a major blow-up between her and Nora, as Aleesha is progressing at Horizen and Nora basically calls Aleesha selfish and uncaring. Later, when viewing a low-level luxury apartment, Lucy informs Aleesha that she’s been promoted to VP and will be making $100k/year, which will completely change her life.

Ingrid’s Big Secret

Image via Prime Video

After faking her death and spending the majority of her time in Lakeview trying to get closer to Nathan, Ingrid sets her sights on a digital baby. In the end, after AI Guy discovers she’s faking being uploaded because of her love for Nathan, she’s approved for the baby. But, Ingrid has other plans for her future. In one of her rare departures from her bathtub, Ingrid goes to a NeckGen store where she discusses her future — their future, including having real kids and being a great mother — with a growing body for Nathan.

Downloading in the ‘Upload’ Season 2 Finale

Image via Prime Video

Knowing Choak and Kannerman used Nathan’s code to develop Freeyond, he recalls there’s a back door into the code using his retina scan. With nowhere to go, and needing allies, Nora returns to the Ludds for help. Elsewhere, Ingrid continues trying to get Nathan to agree to a digital baby, but their appointment ends with Nathan breaking up with her instead. Trying to reason with him, Ingrid reveals that his body (his original body with a new head) is almost completed and that she isn’t dead. Instantly, his guilt over her uploading is washed away, and he feels like he’s finally free. Now, they have a new plan: Nathan downloads into his body and uses his retina scan to stop Freeyond. Unfortunately, the experiment has only been successful in pigeons and their heads explode after 24 hours, and Freeyond launches in only two days. Breaking into the facility and stopping a distraught Ingrid from destroying Nathan’s body, Nora and the Ludds successfully download him before boarding a hyperloop train back to New York.

The Set-Up for ‘Upload’ Season 3

Image via Prime Video

In their tiny compartment on the train, Nathan and Nora finally act on their feelings for one another. Back at Horizen, Aleesha accepts the promotion and agrees to be on Horizen’s golden leash. However, intern Tinsley (Mackenzie Cardwell) notices that Nathan isn’t in Lakeview and the system has no record of him leaving. When she asks a fellow employee, they tell her it’s likely a glitch and to restore him from auto-backup and not tell anyone, which she does. Then, in the final moments of the season, the real Nathan is waking up after hooking up with Nora and notices his nose is bleeding in the mirror — meaning, the rejection process is starting a lot quicker than expected.