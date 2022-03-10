Upload, an Amazon Original series created and written by Greg Daniels, made its debut on May 1, 2020. The show takes place in 2033 when people can choose to have a “digital life extension” whether they are on the verge of death or just choosing to end their lives early in order to live on as an upload. Locations for digital after-lives include the famous Lakeview, where residents get to live at a relaxing resort next to a placid lake in the middle of the woods. There are several other options to choose from, some of which are Panera Facebook’s Aeon, which is essentially Las Vegas; Paradiso TuttiTempo, a romantic Tuscan locale; and Nat-Geo Instagram Safari.

The show follows Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), a generally nice guy with slightly obnoxious tendencies who is working as a coding expert to create a free upload software called Beyond. He decides to upload after sustaining injuries when his self-driving car crashes into a truck. His rich girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) funds his stay at Lakeview and takes every opportunity to hold this fact over his head. Uploads have angels who help them adjust to their afterlife, and Nathan grows very close to his angel Nora (Andy Allo), eventually developing feelings for her, which she reciprocates. As the season progresses, we find out that Nathan’s accident was, in fact, not accidental and was actually caused by tampering. Nora does what she can, including secretly using her boss’ computer to dig for information and recovering Nathan’s damaged memory files, to find out exactly what happened and who was responsible.

Upload has received rave reviews for being funny and entertaining, although sometimes terrifying, as viewers get to take a peak at what their future could possibly look like in terms of the afterlife. If given the choice, would we want to die naturally or live on forever in a digital heaven?

Image via Prime Video

Upload Season 2 will be available to stream on March 11, 2022. Unlike Season 1, which had 10 episodes, this new season will only have 7 episodes. Let’s hope this is an indication that each episode is packed with even more drama. Luckily, you’ll be able to binge the entire season at once because all 7 episodes will be released at the same time.

Watch the Upload Season 2 Trailer

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for Season 2 on February 23, 2022, just a few weeks before its premiere. In the trailer, which you can watch above, we get a glimpse of Nathan’s life at Lakeview now that Ingrid has uploaded. Nora returns with a new hairstyle and a new boyfriend. Does this mean her feelings for Nathan have changed? Let’s hope they find their way back to each other in Season 2.

Which Characters Will be Returning For Upload Season 2?

Image via Prime Video

Many characters from the real world and Lakeview will be returning for Upload Season 2. Main characters Nathan and Nora will again be at the center of all the chaos. The following friends and family will also be coming back for a second season:

Ingrid (Allegra Edwards): Nathan’s on-and-off girlfriend

Aleesha (Zainab Johnson): Nora’s friend and coworker at Horizen

Luke (Kevin Bigley): Nathan’s best friend at Lakeview

Lucy (Andrea Rosen): Nora’s unlikeable boss at Horizen

Viv (Jessica Tuck): Nathan’s mom

Nevaeh (Chloe Coleman): Nathan’s niece

Dave (Chris Williams): Nora’s dad

Characters we will not be seeing again include Nathan’s Aunt Fran (Elizabeth Bowen) who was killed in Season 1 while investigating Nathan’s death; Josh Pitzer (Scott Patey), an executive who was interested in buying Beyond and a person of interest in the investigation until he was found with his head burned off by a fake scanner; and Jamie (Jordan Johnson-Hinds), who used to be Nathan’s friend and business partner. Jamie was avoiding Nathan, creating suspicion that he may have had some involvement in the accident, but it turns out that he had been ignoring Nathan because of guilt he felt for hooking up with Ingrid behind Nathan’s back.

Who Are the New Characters and Cast Members in Upload Season 2?

Image via Prime Video

Paulo Costanzo will be joining the cast for Season 2 as Nora’s new boyfriend Matteo. Besides the kiss he and Nora share, the trailer does not provide us with much more information about their relationship, like how they met or how long they have been together. Mackenzie Cardwell will be another addition, playing a character named Tinsley, a new customer service angel at Horizen. We will find out more about these two characters on March 11.

What Is the Plot of Upload Season 2?

Image via Prime Video

The Season 1 finale ends on a cliffhanger, with Nora telling Nathan that she loves him. As if that wasn’t shocking enough, we discover that Ingrid has uploaded herself so that she can be with Nathan forever. We know that Nathan has feelings for Nora, but now that she has a new boyfriend, will he try to make things work with Ingrid, or will he try to win Nora back? After all, it was Nathan who said in Episode 8, “You don’t run away from something you know is right just because there’s a couple bumps in the road.”

We also discovered in Season 1 that Ingrid’s father Oliver had a hand in Nathan’s untimely demise. Perhaps Nathan will confront Oliver about his devious schemes or even present his recovered memory files to the police to have Oliver apprehended. It also seems like Nora and Aleesha want to use their intel about Horizen to cause a stir in the digital afterlife market and make uploading accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial situation.

Will Upload be Renewed for More Seasons After Season 2?

Image via Prime Video



Though there is no official release date, the writers are already in the process of creating a third season. The second season was announced just one week after Season 1 premiered, so we can only hope that the pattern continues, and an official announcement will be made about the third season soon.

