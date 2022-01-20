The show's second season will debut almost two years after its first.

Prime Video has just announced an official premiere date of March 11 for their satirical sci-fi comedy series, Upload. Prime Video has also released key art and a season one recap video ahead of the season two premiere. Upload takes place in a world where humans can upload themselves into a digital afterlife when they die and follows the afterlife of a young computer programmer named Nathan, played by Robbie Amell. Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Kevin Bigley, and Josh Banday also star.

Season two of Upload will see Nathan in an awkward position when his ex enters the afterlife and wants to get back together with him. Unfortunately, he has eyes for his afterlife handler, who has joined an underground group after she realizes that what she thought she knew about the tech industry may be far from the truth. Upload's second season will consist of seven 30-minute episodes. The popular series is created by Greg Daniels, who served as a co-creator on beloved shows like King of the Hill and Parks and Recreation.

Upload season one debuted on May 1 in 2020 and was so well-liked upon its premiere that it was renewed for a second season after just seven days. While nothing is known for certain, the show's niche fanbase indicates that several more seasons will follow this sophomore outing. Upload is creator Daniels' second hit series from 2020 coming back this year, with Netflix's Space Force returning for a second season next month. Daniels co-created that workplace comedy with Steve Carell. Upload star Robbie Amell is fresh off his starring role in the video game adaptation Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, and can be seen next in the upcoming films Float and Code 8: Part II.

Since it now has an official premiere date, Upload season two should receive an official trailer any day now. Until then, check out the key art and official synopsis for Upload's second season below:

"In Upload Season Two, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.” Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called, “prototykes,” and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come."

Upload season two premieres on Prime Video on March 11, 2022.

