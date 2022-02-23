Prime Video has released the first trailer for Season 2 of Upload, its futuristic sitcom developed by The Office and Parks and Recreation creator Greg Daniels. The series stars Robbie Amell as a man who gets his conscience uploaded to a digital afterlife controlled by money in a bizarre capitalistic dystopia.

The new trailer takes us back to where the first season left us, after Nathan Brown’s (Amell) wealthy girlfriend Ingrid (Allega Edwards) gave up on her life and uploaded her brain to be closer to her boyfriend. That, of course, complicates things for Nathan and his angel Nora (Andy Allo), who are still attracted to each other but feel like they should move on with their "lives". The new trailer also shows how Ingrid will adapt to the afterlife and features the “prototykes” she’ll get to test first hand, which are basically deformed virtual babies. And there are also new developments in the real world, as people start to question why living forever should only be possible for the rich, instead of a universal right everyone could benefit from.

Upload’s season two trailer keeps things light and doesn’t reveal how Nathan and Nora will solve some of the delicate situations they were involved in in the show’s first season. In the previous season, the duo discovered that Nathan's death might not be an accident, and that the app developer was actually killed to protect the investments of a big tech company. Besides that, Nora was on the run from the people who killed Nathan, who would do anything to ensure their secrets remain hidden. So, it’s still unknown how the series will move away from this immediate danger and back to the bizarre situations of the capitalistic afterlife, but we’ll soon find out once the series premieres next month.

Upload is executive produced by creator Daniels along with Howard Klein, and also stars Kevin Bigley as Luke, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy, Josh Banday as Ivan, and Andrea Rosen as Lucy.

The first season of Upload is available right now on Prime Video, with Season Two set to premiere on March 11. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s Upload’s official synopsis:

In Upload Season Two, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.” Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called, “prototykes,” and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.

