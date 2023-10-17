In 2020, Prime Video debuted its original sci-fi comedy series Upload, created by The Office and Park and Recreation's Greg Daniels. As technology continues to make astounding (and terrifying) advances as the years go on, the sci-fi in Upload doesn't seem that far off. Nearly everything is digital; cars drive themselves with little to no causalities, and phones are quite literally in the palm of your hands. However, there's one thing real-life tech hasn't pinned down yet: the digital afterlife at the core of Upload.

Season 3 of Upload will pick up with Nathan, Nora, and a small group of others working to stop Freeyond before too much damage is done. Meanwhile, Nathan is amongst the living once more! At the end of Season 2, Ingrid downloaded Nathan's consciousness back into his real life body, an extremely massive risk that has now made Nathan a ticking time bomb. Despite the looming threat of dying (again), Nathan and the others continue with their primary goal, and Nathan and Nora navigate their new relationship. In Lakeview, a back-up copy of Nathan was uploaded, further complicating things for living Nathan but giving Ingrid another opportunity to rekindle the romance she once had with Nathan. Meanwhile, Aleesha continues moving up the Horizen ladder, and Luke faces some new struggles without the Nathan he knows in Lakeview with him. Ahead of the Upload Season 3 premiere on October 20, we've compiled a guide of the returning cast and who they portray in the series.

Robbie Amell as Nathan

Nathan, the core protagonist of the series, is a former coder who gets gravely injured in a car crash and is uploaded to Lakeview shortly after his accident — although as it turns out, it wasn't really an accident. As viewers follow Nathan's journey, they watch him adjust to the afterlife in Lakeview, where everything seems as disorienting as you might expect at first. Thanks to Nora, his "angel," Nathan gets used to Lakeview with the help of Nora's company, soon developing some romantic feelings for her. However, he also realizes that he's still very much attached to his girlfriend-soon-turned-ex Ingrid, who's paying for Nathan's afterlife. Though Nathan settles into a routine at Lakeview, he begins to realize the nefarious intentions behind his death, later discovering that Ingrid's father, Oliver Kannerman, was behind it, and Nathan had been tangled in a shady deal. While Nathan, with the help of Nora and others, untangles the messy web of his death, he also learns about the conspiracy behind Freeyond, adding another task to his list of bad things to stop. After a surprising revelation from Ingrid, Nathan soon gets downloaded — a positive and negative thing, as he can officially be with Nora, but his head could literally explode without a moment's notice. There's also that whole thing with another Nathan living in Lakeview.

Before leading Upload, Robbie Amell starred in recurring and series regular roles in shows including The Flash, Life with Derek, Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous, The Tomorrow People, and True Jackson, VP. He has guest starred in a handful of series, with his most recent role being Gallatin in Netflix's The Witcher. In movies, Amell's latest projects include Float and Simulant. He is also known for doing Code 8 with his cousin Stephen Amell, along with movies such as Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and The DUFF, among others. Coming up, Amell next stars in the sequel to Code 8, which does not yet have a release date.

Andy Allo as Nora

When viewers first meet Nora, she works for Horizen as an "angel," a living handler for those who uploaded to Lakeview for their afterlife. Upon gaining Nathan as a client, the two quickly bond with one another. However, this soon lands Nora in some hot water, including putting her life at risk as she and Nathan work to solve his murder. By Season 2, Nora goes on the run to a far off the grid location, falling in with a group called the Ludds who stand firmly against technological advances such as Lakeview. So, after spending significant time with the Ludds, Nora returns Horizen as a mole, working from the inside to gain intel and help stop billionaires from causing harm, more specifically with Freeyond. Nora and Nathan are also finally able to truly be together following Nathan's download, and Nora will continue to help put a stop to Kannerman, Choak, and Freeyond.

Earlier this year, Andy Allo starred in Assassin alongside Bruce Willis, as well as lent her voice to Star Wars: The Bad Batch. In television, she has recurred and guest starred in shows including Chicago Fire, Black Lightning, and The Game. Movie wise, Allo has starred in projects such as Pitch Perfect 3, 2 Minutes of Fame, and Hacked, among others.

Allegra Edwards as Ingrid

Ingrid Kannerman is Nathan's girlfriend-turned-ex who funds Nathan's Lakeview expenses. Despite living in the afterlife, Ingrid is determined to hold Nathan's affection, even going so far as to upload herself to be with him prematurely. Eventually, Nathan and viewers learn that Ingrid has been using a "hug suit" to live a virtual reality life with Nathan — and he isn't at all pleased by her actions. Nevertheless, Ingrid persists, using the freshly uploaded back-up of Nathan as a second shot at love. Meanwhile, she must contend with the evil actions of her father while trying to distance herself from his wrongdoings.

Allegra Edwards is no stranger to television, having previously starred in USA's Briarpatch alongside Rosario Dawson. She has held various guest star roles in shows including Friends from College, Orange Is the New Black, The Mindy Project, New Girl, and others. When she's not doing television, Edwards can be seen in short films like Social Mediation and feature length projects such as The Social Ones.

Kevin Bigley as Luke

Early in the series, Luke is Nathan's self-proclaimed best friend at Lakeview, as Luke doesn't really have anyone else and quickly spots a kindred spirit in Nathan. Nathan hesitates to accept the title, but it eventually becomes true enough as Luke shows Nathan the Lakeview ropes. Throughout the series, they get into a few bizarre situations, including nearly getting stranded in the ominous Grey Zone. In the midst of it all, Luke remains by Nathan's side. In Season 3, however, Luke will face a greater bout of loneliness as he is without the Nathan he knows and must take a job in The Grey Zone to keep up with his Lakeview expenses.

Beyond Upload, Kevin Bigley most recently held a recurring role in FOX’s original comedy Animal Control, playing Rick Doyle. In television, Bigley’s other projects include Undone — another Prime Video series — American Dad!, and The Moodys, among others. He previously starred in features such as Deborah, Rollers, and The Wretched.

Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy

A.I. Guy is exactly what his name is — a virtual assistant to everyone in Lakeview who does any job you could think up. He exists to serve the residents of Lakeview, but even A.I. has feelings (probably). Despite being everything to everyone, Season 3 will see A.I. Guy go through his own crisis, even if it's because someone told him to act more human.

Before he was doing pretty much everything as an A.I. guy, Owen Daniels previously starred in Netflix’s Space Force as Obie. He has also guest starred in shows such as Family Guy, Arrested Development, and The Office.

Zainab Johnson as Aleesha

Like Nora, Aleesha begins the series as a lower-level Horizen employee and angel to Lakeview residents — including to Luke. Aleesha and Luke generally have a tense dynamic with one another, as Aleesha simply doesn't have the patience for Luke most of the time, nor does he make it especially easy for her. But they have their moments. Within the Horizen context, Aleesha is Nora's main confidante, thanks mostly to them being desk neighbors. While Aleesha doesn't often agree with Nora's actions, she never tells their boss Lucy what's really going on. Speaking of Lucy, Aleesha also caught the executive's eye, gaining fast upward promotions throughout the series. In Season 3, Aleesha continues her angel duties while also heading A.I. education for Horizen.

Zainab Johnson brings a pitch perfect performance of Aleesha to the screen, and it's largely thanks to her background in comedy. Before starring in Upload, Johnson was a semi-finalist in NBC's Last Comic Standing. She also hosted shows such as 100 Humans: Life's Questions. Answered, appeared in We Need to Talk About America and The History of Swear Words. Additionally, Johnson has starred in several short films, as well as shows like Tab Time and movies like Real Talk. Some of her guest roles include A Black Lady Sketch Show, Ramy, Launchpad, and more.

Andrea Rosen as Lucy

Lucy is a higher-tier Horizen employee who oversees the handlers for Lakeview. She runs a tight ship, not wanting anything to go wrong — because, let's face it, there is a LOT that can go wrong. She is skilled at her job and, while it doesn't initially seem like it at times, she believes in her employees, especially Aleesha.

Like her Upload co-stars, Rosen's filmography consists primarily of television, with a guest role in Netflix's Never Have I Ever being her most recent project ahead of Upload Season 3. Rosen is also known for starring in Episodes, with other guest appearances in shows including Everything's Fine, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Transparent, and several more. Earlier this year, Rosen starred in the feature-length movie Home Free as Sherry.

Josh Banday as Ivan

Ivan is a bit of an enigma early in the series, first popping up as the night shift handler for Nora's Lakeview residents. As the episodes wear on, Ivan becomes a bit of comedic relief. Though Josh Banday's comedic timing is spot on, Ivan gets some depth as viewers later learn he is also part of the Ludds. Near the end of Season 2, Ivan becomes a much more integral part of the fight against Freeyond and will continue to do so heading into Season 3.

Alongside Upload, Banday stars in ABC’s Not Dead Yet as Dennis. He voice-acted in shows such as Pupstruction and Slumberkins, with live-action TV roles in shows including Pam & Tommy, Murderville, That Girl Lay Lay, The Big Bang Theory, and more. Some of his movie roles include You Get Me and Hacked.

Who Else Stars in 'Upload' Season 3?

This season of Upload welcomes Roswell, New Mexico, star Jeanine Mason to the team. Mason plays a Horizen executive named Karina. Along with Roswell, New Mexico, Mason guest starred in Season 2 of With Love, with additional credits that include TrollsTopia, Grey's Anatomy, Bunheads, and more. Additionally, Upload features Barclay Hope as Ingrid's father Oliver Kannerman, William B. Davis as David Choak, and Mackensie Cardwell as Horizen employee Tinsley.