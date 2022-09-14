While fans await and hope for more romance between Nathan and Nora in the upcoming third season of Prime Video's science fiction series Upload, Amazon has thrown in a new piece into the conspiracy-filled e-world of Lakeview with the addition of Jeanine Mason who will be taking on a new character named Karina Silva, Variety reports.

Mason's character Silva is described as “a charming senior Horizen executive in charge of new product development and cybersecurity.” Mason has confirmed the new role on Instagram with excitement, writing; “off to ponder the digital afterlife. So excited to be playing with this team. I’m smittennnnn. See you soon! @uploadonprime #UploadTV.” The futuristic series is set in 2033 and presents a world where humans are given the option of "uploading" themselves into any virtual afterlife of their choosing.

The show premiered on Prime Video in May 2020 to glowing reviews and was renewed for a third season earlier in May 2022, two months after the Season 2 premiere. In keeping with its tradition of picking up the story where the previous season left off, Season 2's cliffhanger ending has fans in high anticipation for what's in store for Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell) and his Lakeview crush Nora's (Andy Allo). In the series, Nathan had been offered a second chance at life in Lakeview thanks to the deep pocket of his girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), however upon arrival in the digital afterlife, Nathan falls for Nora his attractive customer service representative. An interesting love triangle is brewing, and we're here for the drama.

Image via Prime Video

Jeanine Mason launched a career in acting following her win in Season 5 of the reality dance competition, So You Think You Can Dance. No stranger to the science fiction world, Mason is best recognized for portraying Liz Ortecho in the CW science fiction series, Roswell, New Mexico which is an adaptation of the Roswell High book series. The show aired for a successful 4 seasons wrapping earlier this month. Mason also recurred as Dr. Sam Bello in the hit medical drama, Grey's Anatomy and has had main roles in Of Kings and Prophets, and Trolls: TrollsTopia.

Mason will be joining other Upload actors Amell, Allo, Edwards, Kevin Bigley, Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday, and Andrea Rosen. Greg Daniels of The Office, and Parks and Recreation serves as the show's creator, showrunner, producer, and executive producer. He is joined in the executive producing role by Howard Klein.

Amazon Prime Video is yet to set a release date for Upload Season 3, however, Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on the platform.