The Big Picture The Season 3 finale of Upload left viewers with a major cliffhanger, as it was not revealed if the surviving Nathan was real-life Nathan or back-up Nathan.

In an interview, the cast members gave their thoughts on who they hope the surviving Nathan is, with Andy Allo and Allegra Edwards hoping for their characters' respective love interest.

Series creator Greg Daniels previously hinted that even the cast does not know which Nathan survived, while Robbie Amell thinks it ultimately comes down to Nathan's own decision.

Upload Season 3 recently aired its finale episode, bringing the most recent season of the Prime Video series to a close. The latest season offered its share of twists and turns as Nathan (Robbie Amell) and Nora (Andy Allo) worked to expose Freeyond, and Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) gained a second shot at love with a back-up Nathan. While many issues were resolved, the Season 3 finale left viewers with a major cliffhanger: only one Nathan survived at the end of the season, but he did not reveal whether he was real-life Nathan or back-up Nathan. However, the cast has some thoughts on which one they hope remains.

During an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Amell, Allo, and Edwards revealed which version of Nathan they think was on the phone. All three had varying answers, with Allo and Edwards hoping for their characters' respective version. They also noted that they don't actually have any true idea of which Nathan it could be, something series creator Greg Daniels suggested in an earlier interview. Allo thinks real-life Nathan is the survivor, saying, "I’ve been so pushy and nosy, and they’re not budging. So, yeah [laughs], I hope it’s real Nathan. I hope it’s him, selfishly, for Nora."

Edwards made a case for back-up Nathan, which is Ingrid's Nathan: "I think that Nathan on the phone saying, 'The other one was destroyed,' I think that Nathan is back-up Nathan. Robbie’s been doing a good job of this but prefacing it by saying I have no idea. No one has told me anything, not that they would. I also haven’t really asked because I like to be surprised, but this is just a straight-up guess. I think that it’s backup on the phone." Meanwhile, Amell took a more neutral stance, noting that the decision comes down to Nathan himself: "I think it’s up to Nathan. I don’t think they’re gonna know which one it is. So, whichever one he wants to be, he can just choose to be that one."

How Did 'Upload' Season 3 End?

Close

One Nathan to rule them all wasn't the only shocker of the Upload Season 3 finale, as a lot happened leading up to the final cliffhanger. For starters, real-life Nathan and Nora — with help from Nathan's ex Holden (Kristine Cofsky), Aleesha (Zainab Johnson), and Luke (Kevin Bigley) — finally exposed Freeyond for scamming people. Holden's firm was able to win a case against the company, resulting in a massive financial settlement that would be distributed to the families who lost a member in Freeyond's scheme. This eventually led to some big changes at Horizen, including a re-branding to the name Betta in order to re-instill trust with clients. As part of the re-branding, though, Horizen employees were forced to delete any unauthorized copies of uploaded clients, including Nathan, thus leading to the mystery of which Nathan was able to stay afloat.

At the time of this writing, there is no official update on whether Upload Season 4 will happen. Stay tuned to Collider for any updates. Upload Seasons 1-3 are available now on Prime Video.

Upload A man is able to choose his own afterlife after his untimely death by having his consciousness uploaded into a virtual world. As he gets used to his new life and befriends his angel (real world handler), questions about his death arise. Release Date May 1, 2020 Cast Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Zainab Johnson, Allegra Edwards, Owen Daniels Main Genre Comedy Genres Sci-Fi Seasons 3 Writers Greg Daniels

Watch on Prime Video