The Big Picture The first images from Upload Season 3 reveal the aftermath of Nathan's murder investigation and the Freeyond conspiracy, with new challenges and a revived romance.

Nathan's restored version in Lakeview becomes a focal point, while the original Nathan and Nora navigate their relationship in the real world.

The race to expose and shut down the Freeyond conspiracy intensifies, putting millions at risk, including Nathan's mother, with the added danger of a potential download malfunction.

Over a year following its renewal, Upload Season 3 is one step closer to returning to Prime Video. Set in the not-too-distant future, Upload imagines a world in which death isn't the end of consciousness. Instead, people can choose to "upload" themselves to a digital afterlife where they can continue living on — including maintaining contact with their loved ones and enjoying all the amenities the digital afterlife offers. For a hefty price, of course. Today, Prime Video shared a batch of first look images at the new season, which Collider is excited to exclusively debut.

As Season 2 ended, Nathan (Robbie Amell) and Nora (Andy Allo) began to put the bigger pieces of Nathan's murder together. With the launch of a new digital afterlife, Freeyond, they learned that Oliver Kannerman (Barclay Hope) and David Choak (William B. Davis) are in cahoots, establishing Freeyond buildings in swing states to influence future elections in their favor. Nathan also learned that Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) wasn't really dead, and she was planning to download him. While Nathan was shocked, he is still downloaded, but this time to help Nora and the others with the Freeyond conspiracy. In the final moments of Season 2, Horizen employee Tinsley (Mackenzie Cardwell) noticed Nathan was missing from Lakeview, restoring his backup copy that now jeopardizes Nathan's life back in the real world.

Season 3 picks up as a restored version of Nathan is back in Lakeview, something Ingrid grasps onto and uses to rekindle her romance with him. In the real world, the original Nathan and Nora navigate their relationship. All the while, they rush to stop and shut down the Freeyond conspiracy threatening millions — including Nathan's mother, who was in line to use Freeyond's service when viewers last saw her. Of course, there's still that tiny issue of Nathan's download going horribly wrong at any moment. Meanwhile, Aleesha (Zainab Johnson) continues climbing the Horizen food chain, now heading up AI education.

Who Else Worked on Upload?

Image via Prime Video

Upload is created and executive produced by The Office and Parks and Recreation alum Greg Daniels. He executive produces alongside Howard Klein, who worked with Daniels on the aforementioned shows. Along with the mentioned cast, Upload stars Kevin Bigley as Luke, Josh Banday as Ivan, Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy, and Andrea Rosen as Horizen higher-up Lucy. Jeanine Mason will play a senior Horizen executive named Karina.

Upload Season 3 is coming soon to Prime Video. Check out the rest of the images below: