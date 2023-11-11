Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of Upload.

The Big Picture Ingrid Kannerman has evolved from a disliked character in Upload Season 1 to the highlight of the show in Season 3.

Over the seasons, the show has revealed that Ingrid's love for Nathan is true, and she goes to extreme lengths to be with him, despite her missteps and mistakes.

Ingrid's character development and growth throughout the seasons has been outstanding, making her the funniest character in Upload.

Since the beginning of Prime Video’s Upload, this dystopian future has thrown twist after twist at Nathan (Robbie Amell), Nora (Andy Allo), and their respective friends. With Nathan essentially imprisoned in a virtual world after his untimely death, it’s been rather shocking to learn about the conspiracy that led to Nathan being murdered. And, where it continues to build as Nathan and Nora put their collective skills together to try to expose the truth about the billionaires trying to literally kill lower-class citizens to flip elections in their favor. However, the best twist in Upload Season 3, and in the story as a whole, is how Ingrid Kannerman (Allegra Edwards) has become the highlight of the series.

Upload A man is able to choose his own afterlife after his untimely death by having his consciousness uploaded into a virtual world. As he gets used to his new life and befriends his angel (real world handler), questions about his death arise. Release Date May 1, 2020 Cast Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Zainab Johnson, Allegra Edwards, Owen Daniels Main Genre Comedy Genres Sci-Fi Seasons 3 Writers Greg Daniels

Ingrid Has Come a Long Way Since ‘Upload’ Season 1

During Upload Season 1, it was impossible to fathom ever liking Ingrid Kannerman, much less loving her and believing her to be the best character on the show. She was a spoiled, clingy, self-absorbed mess, who treated Nathan like her property (because, legally, he was). She didn’t give anyone or anything, sans herself, much thought. It was incredibly off-putting, especially as Nathan clearly couldn’t have cared less about her. They are together because they are hot, not because they share any deeper feelings, which is why Nathan’s bond with Nora feels so genuine from the offset. Ingrid put herself above Nathan at every turn, and it took everyone by surprise when she revealed that she had died and was now a permanent member of Lakeview in the Upload Season 1 finale.

Ingrid’s Journey Took a Major Turn in ‘Upload’ Season 2

Image via Prime Video

Of course, that turned out to be a lie. For the majority of Upload Season 2, Ingrid abandoned the real world to sit in a simulation suit in her bathtub and pretend to be an Upload at Lakeview. At first, it came across as a crazy decision for her to make. But, as the season went on, it became clear that Ingrid only went to such extremes because she was genuinely in love with Nathan. She gave up her family and her money to be with Nathan, as her parents cut her off due to her extended stay in Lakeview, showing how committed she is to Nathan and that her love is true. She doesn’t have the best way of expressing it, but her missteps create some fun comedy for Upload to explore.

Her jealousy over Nora (a.k.a. Norma), for starters, makes her an interesting third point of the love triangle, even when it’s clear that Nathan will choose Nora over Ingrid if given the opportunity (as he does). The fiasco with the digital baby trying to make Nathan commit to her was hilarious, if not severely distressing, to watch. But, at the end of the day, everything Ingrid does is truly to create a life for herself and Nathan because she’s that in love with him. She has horrible ways of expressing herself, and she makes some major mistakes (like lying to Nathan about being dead). However, it allows Ingrid to become a more integral character in this story, unlike in the first season, and allows her to carry much of the comedy (which is actually a surprising win).

Ingrid’s Continued Development in ‘Upload’ Season 3 Is Outstanding

Image via Prime Video

Throughout Upload Season 3, Ingrid’s development is taken to another level. After Nathan broke up with her for lying about being dead, and then he downloaded back into his body to be with Nora in the real world at the end of Upload Season 2, Ingrid has to begin acknowledging where she went wrong in their relationship and how she can grow from this experience. And, the copy of Nathan in Lakeview without weeks’ worth of Real Nathan’s memories gives Ingrid a fresh start, literally. She immediately begins by being honest with him about not actually being in Lakeview, and this simple truth puts their refreshed romance on a new course. They begin to genuinely bond, as Ingrid is an evolved version of herself now. So, we begin to see Lakeview Nathan actually begin to fall for Ingrid for the first time, recognizing that her feelings for him are real.

Ingrid Has Become the Funniest Character in ‘Upload’

Close

Thankfully, though Ingrid’s journey is far from over. With each passing episode, we see Ingrid change and learn from her mistakes. Her jealousy over Nora is far from gone, as she worries Lakeview Nathan will choose Nora over her, just as Real Nathan did, even after he’s already told Ingrid multiple times that he wants to be with her. This jealousy drives her to even pose as Nora in “Upload Day” (Season 3, Episode 7), trying to flirt with Nathan and, ultimately, extinguish the spark between them. Naturally, this doesn’t go according to plan and Nathan figures it out almost immediately, but Ingrid gets stuck posing as Nora with Horizen employees watching her. This leads to a single scene that proves Ingrid is the funniest character on this show. She tells off Nora’s coworkers for their misogyny, standing up for Nora and gaining a new appreciation for her longtime “foe” while promising she will sleep with the coworkers’ mother or father (whoever is more into it) and break up their families if they continue this behavior.

In short, Ingrid’s growth throughout these three seasons of Upload has been a surprising delight. This is encapsulated in the Upload Season 3 finale alone, as Ingrid is given the opportunity to showcase how far she’s come by testifying in the trial that Real Nathan and Nora have been working on. She acknowledges her faults while putting Nathan (and others) first, providing a compelling speech to the journey about how Uploads are mistreated and how disgusting it is that they are considered property by society. (She still messes up here, revealing the fact that there are two Nathans, leading to one seemingly being terminated in the final moments of the episode, but we can’t even be mad at her for that.) Ingrid is a gift, and Allegra Edwards portrays Ingrid effortlessly with outstanding comedic abilities. Hopefully, Ingrid’s strong journey will continue if Upload is renewed for another season; however, we have to admit we’re a little nervous about what Ingrid will do if Lakeview Nathan is the version that was destroyed.

Upload is streaming exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video