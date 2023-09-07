Who said life has to end after death? Prime Video's Upload explores just that, pulling viewers into a distant future where society has made massive technological strides in life — and death. The series primarily follows Nathan, a man whose consciousness gets uploaded to a digital afterlife called Lakeview after his untimely (and, frankly, suspicious) death. While there, Nathan has almost free rein to live his afterlife as he pleases, including being able to maintain contact with his living loved ones, like his girlfriend Ingrid. As Nathan acclimates to Lakeview, he bonds with his living handler (aka an "angel") named Nora, and he begins to wonder if his death was actually an accident or if someone had more sinister motives. Upload initially premiered in May 2020 with a 10-episode first season, with a shorter Season 2 releasing in March 2022. A couple of months later, Prime Video renewed the series for a third season, which is set to release this October. While you wait for Upload Season 3, we've compiled everything we know so far about the new season in a handy guide below.

When and Where Is 'Upload' Season 3 Releasing?

Image via Prime Video

Upload Season 3 premieres on Friday, October 20, 2023, exclusively on Prime Video. The first two episodes will premiere together, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly in pairs every Friday. The season finale is scheduled for Friday, November 10, wrapping up the eight-episode season.

Does 'Upload' Season 3 Have a Trailer?

No, Prime Video has not yet released the Upload Season 3 trailer. However, with the release date so close, it shouldn't be long before one becomes available. Stay tuned for more!

What Happened in 'Upload' Season 2?

Image via Prime Video

Throughout Upload Season 2, Nathan learns more about his death, which was ultimately a murder devised by Ingrid's father, Oliver Kannerman. At the start of the season, Lakeview gains a surprising new resident: Ingrid. She decided to upload because she missed Nathan and didn't want to wait to properly be with him again. However, Nathan learns that Ingrid didn't actually die — she was visiting Lakeview thanks to a virtual reality hug suit. So, needless to say that doesn't go over well with Nathan. Meanwhile, Nora goes off the grid for a while and falls in with a group called the Ludds, who are opposed to many of the technological advances companies like Horizen have ushered in and aim to put a stop to them completely, believing the 1% shouldn't be the only people with access. Cue the imminent launch of Freeyond, a digital afterlife that claims to be a solid alternative to those who can't afford the luxury of Lakeview. As Nathan and Nora continue diving deeper into Nathan's murder, they learn that Freeyond is much more notorious than first meets the eye, with Kannerman — in cahoots with billionaire David Choak — setting up locations in strategic spots to sway future elections in his favor, something that could very well spell disaster. Also, Nathan's mother is planning to upload with Freeyond, something Nathan has yet to learn.

At the end of Season 2, Nora restarts work at Horizen as an undercover agent for the Ludds. The group begins their plans to stop Kannerman, and, subsequently, Freeyond, though they still have a long way to go. Moreover, following the Ingrid revelation, she pursues her own plans with Nathan, regenerating his body in the real world. Nora and the Ludds download Nathan — that is, they place his consciousness back in his body and bring him back to life. However, the procedure is still extremely experimental and could be fatal. Finally, Tinsley, a new Horizen hire, notices that Nathan's missing from Lakeview, so she restores the backup copy, which means there are now two Nathans.

Who Is Returning for Upload Season 3?

Image via Prime Video

Several key cast members will return for Upload Season 3, led by Robbie Amell as Nathan. Along with Upload, Amell is previously known for The Flash television series, The Tomorrow People, and The DUFF, among others. Andy Allo plays Nora, Nathan's girlfriend and a Horizen employee. Allo recently guest starred in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, recurred in Chicago Fire, and also starred in Pitch Perfect 3. Allegra Edwards returns as Ingrid, Nathan's ex and Oliver Kannerman's daughter. Prior to Upload, Edwards starred in Briarpatch with Rosario Dawson, with other projects such as The Social Ones and various guest star roles. Kevin Bigley portrays Luke, a fellow Lakeview resident and Nathan's best friend in the upload. Bigley most recently recurred in FOX's Animal Control, with other television credits such as Undone, BoJack Horseman, and Sirens. Owen Daniels plays A.I. Guy, who is exactly what his name says, fulfilling various duties in Lakeview. Daniels recently starred in Netflix's Space Force and has previously appeared in other shows like Arrested Development and The Office.

Other Horizen employees include Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, one of Nora's co-workers who is quickly climbing the corporate ladder. Zainab's previous roles include Tab Time, We Need to Talk About America, The History of Swear Words, and more. Andrea Rosen stars as Horizen executive Lucy. Most recently, she starred in the feature Home Free, with TV credits for Never Have I Ever, Episodes, and more. Rounding out the regular cast is Josh Banday as Ivan, another Horizen employee and member of the Ludds. Banday is also known for Not Dead Yet, Slumberkins, Pam & Tommy, and others.

On the recurring side, Barclay Hope plays Oliver Kannerman, Ingrid's father and the main person behind Nathan's murder. Most recently, Hope recurred in The CW's Riverdale, along with appearing in Fire Country, Under the Banner of Heaven, and Chesapeake Shores. Some of his film credits include The Age of Adaline, Mixtape, and Christmas Is You. William B. Davis plays David Choak, an influential billionaire who now resides in Lakeview. Davis is well-known for starring in The X-Files and recently starred in The Midnight Club, with other projects including Continuum, Focus, and Bad Times at the El Royale. Mackensie Cardwell was a Season 2 addition playing Tinsley, Nora's replacement at Horizen until she returned. Cardwell previously starred in Little Fish, Unspeakable, and Last Night in Suburbia, among others. Last but not least, Jeanine Mason joins the cast for Season 3 as a Horizen executive named Karina. Mason is known for starring in The CW's Roswell, New Mexico, as well as shows like With Love, Grey's Anatomy, TrollsTopia, and more.

Who Are the Creators of 'Upload'?

Image via Prime Video

Upload is created and executive produced by Greg Daniels, well-known for creating and executive producing a number of great television series including King of the Hill, the U.S. version of The Office, and Parks and Recreation. He executive produced Upload alongside Howard Klein who worked on the aforementioned shows as well. Klein has also worked on shows such as The Mindy Project, Jessica Jones, Never Have I Ever, and more.

What Is 'Upload' Season 3 About?

Image via Prime Video

Season 3 picks up where Season 2 ended, with Nathan and Nora now officially in a romantic relationship after Nathan's download. However, they face some challenges in navigating their new status as they continue to try and stop everything happening with Freeyond before it causes irreparable damage to millions. As if that weren't enough, Nathan's download could take his life at any moment. Meanwhile, a backup Nathan resides in Lakeview, an opportunity Ingrid seizes, hoping for a second chance at their relationship. Aleesha continues to rise through Horizen's ranks, leading the charge on AI education. Luke turns to a last resort to maintain his afterlife in Lakeview.