Upload Season 2's open questions will not be left unanswered, as the series got picked up for a third season at Prime Video. The sitcom imagines a near future where people can pay for eternity by uploading a copy of their conscience into an ultra capitalistic digital afterlife.

Developed by The Office and Parks and Recreation creator Greg Daniels, Upload follows the tragic story of the young app developer Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), who gets uploaded into a luxurious afterlife thanks to his shallow yet wealthy girlfriend named Ingrid (Allegra Edwards). Season 1 of the sitcom presented the dystopic afterlife where you need to pay to keep on living, while new ads and useless products keep getting introduced to the simulation to force you to keep spending. The first season also introduced Nora (Andy Allo), a fancy customer service representative called “angel” inside the hellish afterlife. Nathan and Nora quickly fall for each other but can’t get together due to the material limitations of Nathan’s condition.

While Season 1 of Upload introduces the concept of a digital afterlife, Season 2 expands on the idea while also allowing Nathan and Nora to move forward with their romance. In the season finale, Nathan even downloads his conscience into a clone, only to find out he might die in the process. For real this time. So, while the series already gave us many good laughs, it’s evident from Season 2’s cliffhanger that Daniels has a lot to explore before wrapping Nathan’s and Nora’s story. So, it’s great that Prime Video keeps believing in Upload’s unique concept.

Commenting on the renewal, Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, said:

“Upload has become a bonafide hit that continues to be one of the most-watched comedy originals on Prime Video. The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity. With Greg’s distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they’ve made a globally relevant series which we’re all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers.”

Daniels also added:

"I'm thrilled to continue the story of Nathan and Nora and the other residents of Lakeview and near-future America as they try to have fun and do the right thing in both the real and virtual worlds.”

Upload is executive produced by creator Daniels and Howard Klein. The series also stars Kevin Bigley, Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday, and Andrea Rosen.

The first two seasons of Upload are fully available on Prime Video. There’s still no release window for Season 3.

