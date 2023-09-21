The Big Picture Upload Season 3 returns with a bigger conspiracy tied to Nathan's death, leading to a risky procedure that could make his head explode.

Nathan and Nora have a chance at a romantic relationship, but trouble arises with the relative success of Nathan's download and Freeyond's upload process.

Ingrid's plan to start fresh with backup Nathan goes well until Nora develops feelings for him, leading to confusion and a crisis for living Nathan.

Prime Video's Upload finally returns with Season 3 next month, and things are getting tricky in life and death. The sci-fi comedy series picks up after Nathan and Nora have uncovered a bigger conspiracy tied to Nathan's death. The series returns with a two-episode premiere on Friday, October 20. Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Prime Video has released the official trailer.

Upload Season 3 picks up in the aftermath of Nathan's (Robbie Amell) download. After spending two seasons in a digital afterlife called Lakeview, Nathan has come back to life thanks to his ex-girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) — but the extremely risky procedure means Nathan's head could quite literally explode without warning. But Nathan won't let that completely stop him, not when he and Nora (Andy Allo) have a chance to fully pursue a romantic relationship. Along the way, they will continue working to expose Freeyond. Meanwhile, a backup Nathan now resides in Lakeview, an opportunity Ingrid has unknowingly been waiting for. Aleesha (Zainab Johnson) continues to move up Horizen's ranks, and Luke (Kevin Bigley) struggles to keep his afterlife in Lakeview.

The trailer begins with Nathan and Nora happily together. Soon, it reveals that it has been 26 days since Nathan's download, which causes some confusion and a little of bit of concern with others. Viewers already have an idea of Nathan and Nora's response to the download, but the relative success of it is likely to stir up even more trouble for the pair. However, that's not Nathan or Nora's main priority at the moment as viewers get a glimpse at Freeyond's upload process. Uploading itself is already a fairly shocking ordeal, but with Freeyond's method, it's clear that they don't have anyone's best interest at heart except their own, with a version of the procedure that somehow manages to feel colder and more distant than usual.

What's Going On in Lakeview?

The second half of the trailer focuses more on Lakeview Nathan, and it seems Ingrid's plan to start fresh with him is going swimmingly — until Nora begins to harbor feelings for backup Nathan too. And Nathan, well, he's going through a bit of a crisis. The backup may technically be him, but backup Nathan is also very much his own person, and it's confusing for living Nathan, to say the least. Elsewhere, a slew of other shenanigans are happening around the afterlife, including A.I. Guy (Owen Daniels) going through his own crisis of sorts.

Upload is created by showrunner Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation), who executive produced alongside Howard Klein (The Office, The Mindy Project). Additional returning cast includes Josh Banday as Ivan, Andrea Rosen as Lucy, Barclay Hope as Oliver Kannerman, and William B. Davis as David Choak. Jeanine Mason joins the Season 3 cast as a Horizen executive named Karina.

Upload Season 3 premieres its first two episodes on Friday, October 20 on Prime Video. New episodes will be released weekly in pairs until the season finale on November 10. Watch the trailer below: