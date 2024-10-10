Audiences are one step closer to watching the fourth season of Upload. Robbie Amell has announced through his Instagram account that filming for the next installment of the Prime Video science fiction comedy has come to an end. Viewers have been waiting a long time for Nathan Brown to return, taking into account how the most recent episodes of the show made their way to the streaming platform around a year ago. But principal photography coming to an end puts the fourth season of Upload right on track to be released at some point next year.

Upload follows Nathan Brown, a young man who unexpectedly dies. The world of the television series created by Greg Daniels is unpredictable, which is why Nathan is able to upload a digital copy of himself in order to live through a virtual afterlife. The mystery during the first stages of the series was centered around how Nora (Andy Allo) came to believe that Nathan's death had actually been a violent murder. Upload has been well received by audiences, which is why Prime Video has decided to work on a fourth season of the show.

The cast of Upload also includes Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson and Kevin Bigley. The new episodes of the series will feature Lee Majdoub, who has been cast in an unspecified role. Majdoub is known around the world for his role as Agent Stone in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. The actor will reprise the role in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 20. There's no telling what's going to happen once Nathan Brown returns to television.

Created by Greg Daniels

The fourth season of Upload will take audiences on another ride full of twists and turns, as the show created by Greg Daniels reveals which Nate was the one killed during the conclusion of the third installment. The producer's career was launched to an entirely different level thanks to his time working on The Office. In recent years, Daniels has been focused on bringing titles such as Space Force and Exploding Kittens to life. Audiences around the world will be entertained by Upload one final time, as the fourth season of the series brings the conclusion of this journey to Prime Video.

A release date for the fourth season of Upload hasn't been set by Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.