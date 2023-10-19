The Big Picture Season 4 of Upload is not officially renewed yet, but show creator Greg Daniels is optimistic and hopes to start writing soon.

Despite ongoing strikes, Daniels believes the production timeline for Season 4 won't be affected too much, and he's not worried about the actors' strike.

Daniels has a general plan for Season 4, but it's not set in stone and things may change in the writers' room.

Prime Video's Upload has only just begun Season 3, bringing viewers back into Nathan and Nora's fight against Freeyond and other digital afterlife happenings in Lakeview. The newest season follows the pair as they attempt to stop a group of billionaires from causing even more damage. Meanwhile, they try to navigate their relationship while Nathan's new lease on life could end at any moment. Though the season is still in the early episodes, creator and showrunner Greg Daniels is looking ahead to a potential Season 4.

During an interview with Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub for Upload Season 3, Daniels spoke about the current status of Season 4 and teased what lies ahead. Prime Video has not yet officially renewed the series, but Daniels is optimistic. He touched on Prime Video's support for the series, saying: "We’re actually the number one most-viewed half-hour show on Prime Video, so it’s kind of cool. They’re supportive of the show, and I’m pretty optimistic that we’re starting up Season 4 soon." Daniels hopes he and the team can continue to work on the series so that they don't end the show with "a really incomplete feeling." Writing for Season 4 was previously expected to begin in May 2023 but was paused as the WGA went on strike for a fair deal. Now that the writers earned a better contract, Daniels thinks writing on Upload Season 4 could begin "in a week or two."

Additionally, Daniels acknowledged the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, noting that he doesn't think the strike will affect any potential Season 4 production timeline. He said that he's "not worried about the actors’ strike still going when we’re ready to shoot." However, Daniels is disappointed the actors can't promote the series in any capacity currently, saying, "The hardest part about the actors’ ongoing strike is that I’m the only person from that original group to be able to do press, and they’re the charming ones. Do you know what I mean? They’re the ones that should be going out and getting recognition for all the good work that they did, and it’s very frustrating that they can’t."

Greg Daniels Already Has Ideas for 'Upload' Season 4

Image via Prime Video

Upload may not be officially renewed for a fourth season yet, but Daniels shared how he's kept the possibility a present one in his mind when approaching how to end Season 3. Along with the earlier mentioned story points, Nathan must also contend with a backup copy of himself in Lakeview — something that eventually becomes quite integral to his life whether he likes it or not. While Daniels has ideas for Season 4, he notes that it's not something fully set in stone.

"In the Season 4 writers’ room, something might come up that would change it. I don’t know. You gotta look at the whole season and say to yourself, “What’s the shape of that season next season gonna be? How do we get something that’s a throughline that has a ton of interesting aspects enough for a whole season?” So, I don’t know. I would say, I think I know what’s gonna happen."

New episodes of Upload Season 3 are released weekly in pairs every Friday on Prime Video. Look for more from our exclusive interview with Greg Daniels soon.