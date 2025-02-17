Robbie Amell has become known recently for starring alongside his brother Stephen Amell in Netflix’s Code 8 franchise, the dystopian sci-fi superhero movies, but arguably his most famous role comes from a Prime Video original series that just got a major update. Amell features opposite Andy Allo and Allegra Edwards in Upload, the sci-fi mystery series that debuted in 2020 and has since aired three seasons, with a fourth and final installment on the way. Updates on Upload Season 4 have been quiet for a while now, but TVLine reports that the show wrapped filming on its final season in the fall, and is expected to premiere before the end of this year. Past seasons of Upload have aired in March, May, and October, so it’s tough to predict when the series could return to Prime Video.

Upload comes from Greg Daniels, who will always be known for his work creating The Office, the popular mockumentary/sitcom series starring Steve Carell and John Krasinski, but he’s also worked on a slew of other projects over the years. Daniels is also known for Parks & Recreation, another show which is one of the more popular sitcoms ever and stars Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, and more. Daniels is also famous for writing eight episodes of The Simpsons, the animated TV comedy that’s been around since 1989, and he’s also the creator of King of the Hill, another animated comedy starring Mike Judge and Kathy Najimy. Daniels also reunited with Carell on Space Force for Netflix, but the show was canceled after two seasons.

What’s Popular To Watch on Prime Video Right Now?

If you're a Prime Video subscriber waiting for Upload Season 4 and wondering what to watch in the meantime, we've got you covered. You're Cordially Invited, the comedy starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon, is topping Prime Video charts this week, along with the newest season of Invincible, the hit superhero series that has earned nearly perfect reviews through all three seasons. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was also recently added to Prime Video and wasted no time making its way into the top 10

Upload will reportedly return with Season 4 later this year.