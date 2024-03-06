The Big Picture Prime Video's comedy sci-fi series Upload will return for a fourth and final season after becoming a hit in 2020.

Season 3 revealed a major scam behind Nathan's death and focused on exposing a corrupt digital afterlife corporation.

The series was created and executive produced by Greg Daniels, with the story planned out over four seasons.

Prime Video is taking one more trek into the virtual afterlife. Today, the streamer announced that its original comedy sci-fi series Upload will return for a fourth and final season. The news follows about four months after the series aired its Season 3 finale, which left viewers on quite the cliffhanger. At the time of this writing, there is no word on when Season 4 is expected to begin production nor is there a projected release date.

Upload made its debut in 2020, quickly becoming Prime’s #1 comedy series. Set in a technologically advanced world, Upload centers on Nathan (Robbie Amell), a tech bro who dies suspiciously and whose consciousness is upload into the posh digital afterlife called Lakeview. As he adjusts to the massive change, Nathan realizes his death was likely a murder, and with the help of his living handler, Nora (Andy Allo), and his living girlfriend soon turned ex, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), Nathan is determined to figure out who killed him and why. However, the journey becomes much more complicated as Nathan and the others work to bring down a major corporation in the process.

In Upload Season 3, Nathan eventually learned that Ingrid’s father, Oliver Kannerman (Barclay Hope), was behind Nathan’s death. As it turned out, Nathan’s death was part of a much bigger scam. Through a free and allegedly better digital afterlife called Freeyond, Kannerman and his cohorts planned to sway future elections in their favor, preying on those who couldn’t afford the luxuries of Lakeview. Throughout the season, Nathan, Nora, and Ingrid — with the help of Luke (Kevin Bigley) and Aleesha (Zainab Johnson) — worked to expose Freeyond and stop it. By the end of the season, though, Horizen underwent major changes that put two versions of Nathan at risk, with the final minutes leaving viewers and its characters to wonder whether back-up Nathan or the real Nathan made it through.

Who Works on ‘Upload’?

Close

Upload is created, showrun, and executive produced by Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks & Recreation). He executive produces alongside Howard Klein (The Office, The Mindy Project). Along with the mentioned cast, the series also stars Owen Daniels as A.I. guy, Josh Banday as Ivan, Andrea Rosen as Lucy, Jessica Tuck as Nathan’s mother, Chloe Coleman as Nevaeh, and more.

About the renewal, Daniels said in a statement, “When I conceived Upload many years ago, I had the story arced out over four seasons, so I am thrilled to make the ending the fans deserve and the characters and creative team have been working towards. Jen Salke and Vernon Sanders have been our Angels, and they deserve 5 stars.”

Upload Seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for Season 4 updates.