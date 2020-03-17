‘Upload’ Trailer Reveals the First New Show from Greg Daniels Since ‘The Office’ and ‘Parks and Rec’

It seems odd, but it’s true: The Office and Parks and Recreation creator Greg Daniels has not created a new TV series since Parks and Rec began in 2009. Until now, that is. The first trailer has arrived for Daniels’ long-in-the-works comedy series Upload, which is due to debut on Amazon Prime in May.

The series stars Robbie Amell and takes place in a future where when you die, you have the option of having your consciousness uploaded into a virtual reality environment where you can “live” for the rest of eternity. You can even still have contact with the real world when human counterparts enter the digital space using VR technology. It’s kind of like The Good Place meets Westworld, and it looks mighty interesting.

Daniels got the pilot order all the way back in 2017 so this show has been a long time coming, but I’m glad it’s here. While Parks and Rec was eventually run by co-creator Michael Schur, that show and The Office are two of the best TV shows in history, so attention must be paid to anything that Daniels puts together. And given that he hasn’t launched anything in the interim makes the interest all that higher. In fact, Daniels actually just wrapped production on a second new comedy series: a Netflix show starring Steve Carell called Space Force, about the new titular government organization.

For now, though, check out the trailer for Upload below. The series also stars Andy Allo, Chris Williams, and Kevin Bigley. Upload premieres on Amazon Prime on May 1st.

Here’s the official synopsis for Upload: