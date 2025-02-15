It’s been close to a year since the Robbie Amell-led sci-fi series Upload was renewed for a fourth and final season without a premiere date announced then. Filming for the installment began towards the end of August 2024 and came to a close in October 2024, as announced by Amell on Instagram. Still, no arrival date was revealed, much to fans' disappointment. Fortunately, thanks to TVLine’s Matt’s Inside Line, we have an idea of when to expect this highly anticipated season.

On Thursday, February 13, the outlet reported that Upload Season 4 “is on track to return this year — no sooner than April, though. And quite possibly much later.” Further details about what to expect were not divulged, and neither was the cast list confirmed. The last viewers saw this riveting series was on November 10, 2023, with the “Flesh and Blood” episode's logline reading as follows:

Nora is finally on the verge of exposing all of Horizen's wrongdoings to the world, but soon realizes her mistake. Aleesha and Luke join forces to defeat a powerful enemy, while Ingrid is treated to a gourmet dinner.

Created by Greg Daniels, Upload premiered on May 1, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video, and two years later, on March 11, 2022, Season 2 arrived with seven episodes —three fewer than the first. Later, in May of the same year, the comedy-drama was renewed for a third season, which premiered on October 20, 2023, featuring eight episodes. In March 2024, it was renewed for a fourth and final season, meaning that fans would get some closure for the sci-fi series that has captured the hearts of so many.

What Is ‘Upload’ About?