Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction) is here to remind Luiii (Leberhaken) that he still is — and forever will be — the champ. And, in just one day, he’ll remind the rest of the world with the arrival of the sports-centered underdog film, Uppercut. Today, Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek of the feature and the latest to come from writer and helmer Torsten Ruether (Leberhaken).

The movie centers around Luiii’s Toni Williams, a young woman whose hot temper has gotten her in trouble with the law. Looking for somewhere healthy to toss her frustrations, Luiii decides that picking up the gloves and stepping into the ring might just be the outlet that she’s been looking for. Hoping to box with the best of them, Toni enlists the help of an ex-fighter and champion (Rhames) who’s trained all the greats. Together, they will transform Toni, help her vent her frustrations in a healthy way, and — hopefully — turn her into a champion.

Our exclusive sneak peek unveils a quiet moment between the trainer and his trainee, as Elliott (Rhames) and Toni sit outside the ring and have an introspective conversation about the sport. Reminding him of his past glory, Toni tells Elliott that he was once the best in the sport, a bonafide “champ” in every way. Immediately shifting his demeanor and getting gruff with the wannabe boxer, Elliott tells Toni that he is still a champ and that awards, trophies, and medals don’t make you the best. Instead, he explains, it’s all about the person that you are when you get in the ring and the respect you show your opponent. This is just one of many heart-to-hearts that we can expect to see when Uppercut steps under the ropes and into the ring on February 28.

Who Else Is Behind ‘Uppercut’?

In addition to Rhames and Luiii, Jordan E. Cooper (The Ms. Pat Show) and Joanna Cassidy (Who Framed Roger Rabbit) will also feel the spotlight on them and put on the fight of their lives in Uppercut. Although it might be his latest action-packed role, it certainly isn’t a first for Rhames, who has been flexing his hard-earned physique throughout his long-running career in Hollywood, thanks to his notable performances in titles like Pulp Fiction, the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Locksmith, Soldiers of Fortune, and more.

Sit down for a pep talk and a lesson in boxing history from Rhames and Luiii in our exclusive first look at Uppercut above and catch it in theaters, on digital, and on demand on February 28.