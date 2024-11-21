As the numbers have shown, audiences are always in the mood to visit a boxing ring and check out an exciting fight. Most of us also happen to love Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible film series), which makes this new movie from Lionsgate a must-watch. Uppercut stars Rhames as a former boxing champion who takes on the training of Toni (Luise Grossman), a resilient fighter who wants to be a winner. The movie premieres in theaters and on Demand on February 28, 2025, and Lionsgate has teamed up with Collider to exclusively unveil the electrifying trailer.

The trailer for Uppercut plays up the unlikely alliance of Elliot (Rhames) and Toni. The young woman has a lot of issues to work out, and she has to learn how to discharge her frustrations and anger inside the ring — as opposed to getting into fights on the street. Meanwhile, Elliot knows that his glory days are past him but that he can pass down his technique to another fighter and take the new pupil all the way to the top.

Uppercut is directed and written by Torsten Ruether, who adapts the story from his own German film Leberhaken. For the American version, Ruether decided that he didn't need to change the protagonist, so Grossman also reprises her role from the original version. The biggest differences, Ruether revealed, were changing the setting from Berlin to New York and adding some flash-forward moments that make viewers reflect on the position that women occupy in the fighting world.

Is It Time For Another 'Million Dollar Baby?'