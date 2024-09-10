Korean dramas offer a wide range of choices, with many topics explored, including love, war, friendship, loyalty, and betrayal. Netflix seeks to delve deeper into these compelling narratives with its upcoming film, Uprising. Ahead of the film's premiere on October 11, the streamer has released its first trailer, and it promises an epic return to the Joseon era, the final imperial period in Korean history. In this gripping tale of friendship, war and betrayal, set against the backdrop of societal class differences. Many quandaries will arise, including this: "How can a man befriend his dog, but not his slave?"

The trailer introduces a pair of boys, one nobility and the other, a peasant. One a master, the other a slave. Despite their societal class differences, the pair strike up a friendship that, despite its challenges and naysayers, survives into adulthood. However, with the onset of war, the boys are separated, only to return on opposite sides - as enemies. Set to claw at each other's throats till either one or both meet their demise. The official logline for the action thriller reads:

"Set in the Joseon era during a tumultuous time in the aftermath of war, take a journey through the lives of two childhood friends-turned-adversaries: Cheon Yeong, a slave with remarkable martial prowess; and Jong Ryeo, Cheon Yeng's master and scion of Joseon's most influential military family. Two friends who grew up together — one the master and one the servant — reunite post-war as enemies on opposing sides."

Who Is Behind Netflix's 'Uprising'?

Uprising looks to have the makings of an instant hit if its impressive trailer is anything to go by. The film is directed by Kim Sang-man and co-written and produced by Decision to Leave and Oldboy director Park Chan-wook. Shin Chul is also credited as a co-writer on the film alongside Park. The addition of Uprising will see a further expansion of Netflix's already enviable collection of Korean dramas. Uprising is not the only K-drama the streamer is looking forward to, as Netflix targets more South Korean content, including an eagerly anticipated second season of Squid Game which will release on December 26, 2024. Also, the second season of Hellbound is yet another project to look forward to.

Bringing to life the Joseon dynasty in Uprising will be Gang Dong-won (Broker, Peninsula) as Cheon-yeonng, Park Jeong-min (Decision to Leave, Time to Hunt) as Jong-ryeo, Cha Seung-won (Night in Paradise, Believer) as King Seonjo, Kim Shin-rock (Hellbound, Sweet Home) as Beom-dong, Jin Sun-kyu (Space Sweepers, Extreme Job) as Ja-ryeong, and Jung Sung-il (The Glory, Bad and Crazy) as Genshin.

Uprising premieres on October 11, only on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.