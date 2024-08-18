Urban fantasy is a sub-genre of fantasy in which the primary setting is a city or a very large town, and where the city in question plays a large role in the story's plot. It's a sharp contrast with other fantasy stories, which often occur in the wilderness of their worlds, as the vast landscape helps showcase the realms in which they take place and adds to the sense of wonder.

But one doesn't need a super in-depth world to make a stunning fantasy story. Some fantasies, whether they take place on Earth or in completely different universes, only need one or two cities to set their tone, resulting in a story that feels a bit more dark and claustrophobic. It's a popular sub-genre which has started to gain traction in recent years thanks to these successful films.

10 'Day Shift' (2022)

Directed by J. J. Perry

Coming as the directorial debut of J. J. Perry, Day Shift was a movie that was adored by viewers, but slammed by critics. There's a little bit of everything in this film, from fantasy to action, comedy, and even a little bit of horror. In this film, Jamie Foxx stars as Bud, a former paratrooper turned vampire hunter who is really having a hard time doing his job.

He does all of this under the guise of being a pool cleaner, hoping to disguise the real nature of his work from his kids. Sure, the movie was lacking in some departments, but overall, it's super fun and morbidly hilarious. Even though it's a bit complicated and trying to do too much at once, it's still comedically enjoyable, particularly if you like martial arts films or horror-comedies.

9 'Highlander' (1986)

Directed by Russell Mulcahy

Highlander is a little wacky, and is most certainly not a movie that everyone will enjoy, which is why it has become more of a cult film. However, if you're the type of person who's into wild storylines, 80s cheese, and off-the-wall ridiculousness, Highlander is a film you will definitely love, and not in the "so-bad-it's-good" kind of way.

Highlander flip-flops between 1985 New York City and the Scottish Highlands in the 16th Century, each setting being centred around the same character: Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert). MacLeod is immortal, meaning he has survived the war in his homeland, and is now finishing what he started and seeking to kill the last of his immortal adversaries, so that he can be the last immortal left alive and win an elusive prize. The movie is famous for its meme-worthy line "there can only be one," as well as its wholehearted campiness. And yet, it is endlessly enjoyable, provided you fit into the audience it is targeting.

8 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' (2016)

Directed by David Yates

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them comes as a prequel to the award-winning Harry Potter series of movies and novels by J. K. Rowling. It is set in the 1920s, where Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) arrives in New York City to study a series of magical creatures. Unfortunately, some of the creatures he carries with him escape, leading him to chase them all over the city and find himself in even more trouble.

The film takes place almost entirely in the Big Apple, which differs greatly from Harry Potter's isolated mountain castle setting. Redmayne as Newt proved to be the best part as he brings an eccentric, yet electrifying performance to the role, perfectly representing his literary equivalent. Fantastic Beasts went on to produce two sequels that weren't as good, but the original is still a fine film all on its own. It is also directed by David Yates, who directed four out of eight Harry Potter films, which is only fitting. All in all, Fantastic Beasts is a magical adventure through time and space that shows how the Wizarding World interacts with the real one, in odd, sometimes hilarious ways.

7 'Big Trouble in Little China' (1986)

Directed by John Carpenter

Director John Carpenter has made a lot of cult classic action B-movies over the years, and Big Trouble in Little China is definitely one of them. But that also doesn't detract from its quality. It's an action comedy that's pretty ridiculous, but in all fairness, it seems pretty aware of this fact. It's over-the-top and cheesy, but that's why fans love it.

Story-wise, it follows a man named Jack (Kurt Russell) who travels to the underworld of San Francisco's Chinatown to defeat an evil sorcerer before said sorcerer can marry Jack's friend's fiancée against her will. This marriage between sorcerer and the green-eyed woman is imperative to prevent, as it would break the curse on the sorcerer and release him from his bonds. The story is creative, you've got to give the filmmakers that. Even if it does seem absurd, it is a brilliant movie for fans of 80s action movie cheese, and features a unique type of setting and genre that isn't typical of the tough guy shooter category.

6 'Hellboy' (2004)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Hellboy is based on the Dark Horse Comics series of the same name, and follows the titular demon (Ron Perlman), who was initially conjured by the Nazis during World War II, but, in a delicious bit of irony, now works against the forces of darkness. Guillermo del Toro might seem like a bit of a weird choice for this superhero-esque flick, but he absolutely nails it.

This was the first movie made about the Hellboy comics, and contains every bit of the classic del Toro style when it comes to dark fantasy. The first film was also the only one to spawn a sequel rather than an attempted reboot, though none have ever been as well-loved as the first. Hellboy remains as an unconventional superhero flick for those who hate the genre and are sick of Marvel and DC, but it is also one of the finest urban fantasy flicks ever made.

5 'The Crow' (1994)

Directed by Alex Proyas

Before the upcoming 2024 remake of The Crow, there was the 1994 original starring Brandon Lee. This movie is infamous due to the fact that Brandon Lee was accidentally shot dead under mysterious circumstances right in the middle of principal photography due to a prop gun being loaded with live ammunition. While it may have been the cause of a beloved actor's death, it's still a really good movie, and a perfect way of remembering Lee's legacy.

The story follows Eric (Lee), a rock musician who is killed one Devil's Night, only to be brought back from the grave, allowing him to embark upon a quest for revenge against his murderers. Except this time, he has a bunch of superpowers to aid him. Part urban fantasy and part superhero flick, The Crow is another cult classic that hasn't aged a bit.

4 'Onward' (2020)

Directed by Dan Scanlon

Onward is a recent addition to Pixar's already impressive repertoire that stands apart from the rest with its unique, distinctive setting. The movie stars the voice of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as Ian and Barley, respectively, two elven brothers who take up the mantle on a quest to resurrect their deceased father for just one day.

It takes place in a completely separate universe from our own, and mostly within the confines of a sprawling city, though one that has many technological advances. Onward is the quintessential urban fantasy movie, showcasing all of the genre's great tropes and key concepts, as well as setting the tone for what the genre should feel like. It's a vastly different experience than any other Pixar film, but this is exactly why critics and fans loved it.

3 'The City of Lost Children' (1995)

Directed by Marc Caro & Jean-Pierre Jeunet