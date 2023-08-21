The Big Picture Urban legend-based horror movies were once popular but faded into the background, leaving a void for horror fans who crave original yet familiar stories.

Many urban legends have found new life in podcasts and other media, but dramatic and horrific renditions of these stories on the big screen are still desired.

Incorporating urban legends into larger horror franchises, like the Conjuring Universe or television shows like Supernatural, can be a successful way to bring these folklore tales to a wider audience.

Since the dawn of cinema, horror movies have drawn from locational folklore and urban legends to tell spooky stories that you’d rather not hear in the dark. These stories often feel too real and can hit way too close to home. For a while there, in the 1990s and early on into the 21st century, these sorts of horror stories were all the rage as Hollywood co-opted local legends for the sake of scaring audiences everywhere. And then they went away. Slowly, and without warning, these urban legend flicks faded into the background, only occasionally resurfacing for individual pictures with little room for expansion. But we want more.

2018’s Slender Man, which was based on the urban legend-turned-game-turned-grizzly reality, isn't enough. Quite frankly, the movie was pretty underwhelming (with entire sequences cut out) and unfortunately probably reminded Hollywood why they stopped making these types of movies in the first place. But that doesn't mean audiences aren't interested in the macabre or unexplained. To fill the void, many independent projects — such as the plethora of Bigfoot documentaries out there — have continued to circulate as plenty of towns across America (and the world) still hold firmly to their local legends. But, for many horror fans itching for an original-yet-familiar take on the genre, that's not enough.

Urban Legend Movies Used To Be All The Rage

Image Via Columbia Pictures

For a solid decade or two, urban legend-based horror movies were all the rage. Some of them, such as The Mothman Prophecies, directly tackle well-documented and historical urban legends. Others, such as I Know What You Did Last Summer take liberties with the original source material and make it into something new. And let's not forget about movies like Jeepers Creepers, which is technically inspired by a true crime case that the movie then turned into an urban legend. In either case, this subgenre of horror became the norm, outpacing the slasher in some instances and proving itself to be a viable way to bring these stories to the screen. Who doesn't love a good campfire ghost story?

As these types of horror flicks gained traction, some took well-known urban legends, like the concept of snuff films, a cursed email chain, or "Bloody Mary," and re-purposed them for new audiences. That's how movies like Candyman (largely inspired by Bloody Mary) were born, a series that, like the legend itself, has recently reappeared in the 2020s. Some flicks, such as the Urban Legend trilogy which ran from 1998 to 2005, even dared to tackle more than one modern myth at a time. No wonder the '70s slasher When A Stranger Calls — itself based on the mythical conflict between a babysitter and deranged killer — was remade in 2006 at the height of the subgenre's popularity.

Though many of these movies were based on actual urban legends, some, such as The Blair Witch Project, thrived simply because they marketed themselves as being real, even if they weren't. The legend of the Blair Witch was dreamed up by the filmmakers who invented the tale ahead of the film's release to gain an audience. It wasn't true, but given how successful The Blair Witch franchise became (also popularizing the found footage subgenre), it obviously worked out. Sadly, urban legend-themed movies would soon fade into the background, with only a few installments in the 2010s (like the Bigfoot horror Willow Creek) and virtually none aside from the Candyman reboot in the 2020s.

There Are Many More Urban Legends That Should Be Turned Into Movies

Image Via Freestyle Releasing

While Hollywood will never completely stop making urban legend-based horrors (remakes aside, they're still excellent IP to pull from), they have mostly been set to the wayside for now. Noting occasional exceptions, there hasn't been a streak of dramatized folklore-based horror stories since the early 2000s, at least not on the big screen. Instead, many of these folktales have found new life in the podcast sector. Shows like the long-running Coast to Coast AM, Blurry Creatures, The Confessionals, Lore, and so many others have created a platform for these types of stories to continue to be told. That last one was even adapted into a short-lived Amazon Prime anthology series.

RELATED: The Real-Life Urban Legends That Inspired 'American Horror Story's Most Gruesome Tales

In addition, hosts of documentaries, YouTube channels (shout out to Swamp Dweller), and paranormal-themed reality TV shows have been released in an effort to capitalize on the craze, but nothing satisfies quite like dramatic (and horrific) renditions of these stories themselves. To this day, local legends still run rampant across the United States and the rest of the globe. Personally, having grown up in the Midwest, I recall my hometown's own "Legend of Munger Road," which told the tale of a school bus full of children that was hit by an oncoming train. Folks still say that if you go out on the tracks at midnight, child-like hand prints will appear on your car windows. No wonder a movie (the 2011 independent feature Munger Road) was eventually made about it, but there are plenty of other stories like these out there, waiting to be told.

Because horrific and paranormal folktales remain with us, there's no time like the present to dive back in and use these ghastly fables to incite more terror. Some long-lasting legends, such as the Flatwoods Monster of Braxton County, West Virginia, have yet to be adapted for the big screen at all and deserve a closer look. And, with the recent revelations and disclosures surrounding UFOs and potential alien biologics, now seems like the perfect time to revisit some of America's most distinct and disturbing urban legends. Though, the best way to do this may be by incorporating these types of stories into already pre-existing ideas. After all, Hollywood loves nothing more than a long-running franchise.

Urban Legends Could Easily Be Incorporated Into Larger Horror Franchises

In 2019, The Curse of La Llorona was released in theaters. This horror flick centered on the famed Latin American legend about the vengeful spirit who haunts the waters near where she drowned her own children after discovering her husband was unfaithful. Yeah, it's pretty spooky. This legend has been told time and again (including two other movies released around the exact same time), but this one has been unofficially lumped into The Conjuring Universe. We say unofficially because the feature has been disavowed by producers James Wan and Peter Safran, who explain that its place within The Conjuring Universe is nothing more than a misunderstanding.

The mainline Conjuring films are, of course, based on the case files of paranormal investigators Ed & Lorraine Warren (played masterfully by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), who used their faith to battle dark forces, leaving little room for La Llorona. The film being mistakenly perceived as a part of the greater Conjuring story can actually be seen as a good thing. Maybe it shows that audiences crave these sorts of folktales on screen and that we can use larger horror franchises (either officially or not) as a gateway to tell these sorts of tales.

This type of folklore shouldn't be limited to just feature films, they can work wonders on television too. When the 15-season series Supernatural first began, long before it was about the war between angels and demons for the fate of the world, each episode centered around a different American urban legend. For the first few years, each episode existed as a mini-horror movie following Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) across the back roads of America, leaning into the then-popular horror trope. Obviously, it worked, and the Winchesters tackled everything from Wendigos, hook men, and demon deals at a crossroads to cursed Indian burial grounds and rabbit's feet. While Supernatural eventually mutated into something much bigger, extending far beyond its initial premise, its launching point is still considered by many to be the best era of the series.

It’s Time To Put Folklore at the Forefront Again

Although we'd love to see these iconic urban legends hit the screen again in any form (and, let's face it, it would be great to find some new ones too), the mainstream is where these stories shine brightest. With so many different paranormal/folklore-ish podcasts, documentaries, and internet communities out there, there's clearly a market for these "true legends" to be retold on the big screen. If we're lucky, Hollywood might see the same and invest in telling actually decent ghost stories with the intent of shedding new light on old legends (no more Slender Man stories, please!).

Nothing is scarier than a hometown legend that turns out to be true, and even if it isn't true, movies like The Blair Witch Project prove that if you sell an idea well enough, it'll succeed. Still, we'd love more stories about trolls hiding under bridges, sasquatches skulking the woods, locally haunted cemeteries, and "based on a true story" horrors that feed into legend and superstition. In a world of cold, hard facts, it's fun to sometimes step into the woods and embrace the unknown. Who knows, something might embrace us back.