Exclusive: ‘Urban Legend’ Reboot Eyes Rising Stars Sydney Chandler, Katherine McNamara

Rising stars Sydney Chandler and Katherine McNamara are in talks to star in the Urban Legend reboot that’s heating up at Screen Gems, Collider has exclusively learned.

Colin Minihan (What Keeps You Alive) is writing and directing the horror-thriller, which Mike Medavoy and Benjamin Anderson will produce for Phoenix Pictures. Screen Gems executives Eric Paquette and Michael Bitar will oversee the project for the studio.

The Urban Legend reboot will move to the franchise into the digital age, where urban legends are often born on the internet, where they spread like wildfire. The movie will center on a diverse cast of college students as they navigate a series of bizarre deaths that resemble urban legends linked to the darkest corners of social media.

Chandler, who is the daughter of Kyle Chandler, will play the main protagonist, and the ensemble will include a handful of well-known, diverse young actors. Sources say Keith Powers (Straight Outta Compton) is also being eyed for a potential role, and that the plot will explore deepfake technology, which is becoming more popular — and accessible — online.

Chandler graduated from St. Edward’s University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing, and she has been working on a YA novel while making inroads as an actress. She’s represented by UTA and Mosaic, and her managers did not respond to a request for comment.

Best known for her roles on the CW’s Arrow and the Mortal Instruments TV series Shadowhunters, McNamara will soon be seen in Josh Boone‘s star-studded adaptation of Stephen King‘s epic novel The Stand, as well as Charlie Day‘s directorial debut El Tonto. Repped by CAA and Atlas Artists, McNamara has also wrapped an untitled horror movie from director Nick Simon and co-writer Luke Baines, and you can click here to read more about that indie project.