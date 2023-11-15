The Big Picture The animated Christmas movie Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie will be released digitally on November 21, featuring Jaleel White reprising his role as Steve Urkel from Family Matters.

The trailer reveals that Steve has invented a way to assign points to people based on their holiday spirit, but things don't go as planned. He also creates engine-powered reindeer for a mall Santa Claus.

Jaleel White has also reprised his role as Steve Urkel in other shows like Scooby-Doo and Full House.

One of the most popular sitcom characters from the 90s is returning this holiday season. Warner Bros. Entertainment has released a new trailer for the animated Christmas movie Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie. The film features Jaleel White reprising his role as the clumsy nerd Steve Urkel from Family Matters. According to TVLine, the film will be released digitally on November 21.

In the trailer, Steve reveals that he has plans to make sure that this Christmas is special. The trailer also shows a robot that Steve created, which appeared in Family Matters. This Christmas, Steve has invented a way to assign points to people, based on how much holiday spirit they have. However, just like most of his creations, Steve realizes that it hasn't gone the way he was hoping it would. Steve also creates engine-powered reindeer, which allow a mall Santa Claus to fly in a sleigh.

Family Matters originally ran from 1989-1998. Steve was first introduced in the show's 12th episode, "Laura's First Date," and eventually became the show's main character. During the series, Steve showed that he was in love with his neighbor Laura Winslow (Kellie Shanygne Williams), despite how annoyed she often was with him. Steve would often pop into the Winslow family's house, and would usually do something to upset Laura's father Carl (Reginald VelJohnson). Although the family was often annoyed by Steve, the Winslows did show throughout the series that they cared about him. Steve and Laura would eventually become closer and start dating. In the show's final season, the two became engaged. An animated holiday starring Steve Urkel was originally announced for Cartoon Network in 2021. However, in 2022, it became one of many animated projects that Warner Bros. initially canceled. One of the other ones was another Christmas special, Merry Little Batman. However, the special is set to be released on Prime Video on December 8.

'Family Matters' Is Part of a Shared Universe

Image via Warner Bros.

Before the age of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Family Matters was part of a shared universe with other ABC sitcoms. White appeared as Steve Urkel in a 1991 episode of Full House titled "Stephanie Gets Framed." Urkel also appeared in the second episode of the sitcom Step by Step. Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie won't be the first time that White has reprised his iconic role since Family Matters concluded. In 2019, White voiced Steve Urkel in an episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? which featured Mystery Inc. teaming up with a special guest each episode.

Family Matters is streaming on Max in the U.S. and Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie will be available to purchase digitally on November 21. In the meantime, check out the new trailer for the film below:

Family Matters Release Date September 22, 1989 Cast Reginald VelJohnson, Darius McCrary, Jaleel White Main Genre Sitcom Genres Comedy, Family Seasons 9 Creator William Bickley, Michael Warren Main Characters Carl Winslow, Harriette Winslow, Eddie Winslow, Laura Lee Winslow, Judy Winslow, Estelle Winslow, Steve Urkel Prequel Perfect Strangers Production Company Bickley-Warren Productions, Lorimar Television, Warner Bros. Television Number of Episodes 215

Watch on Max