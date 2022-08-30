Xochitl Gomez and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will soon star in a sci-fi thriller together. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two have been cast in the upcoming film Ursa Major. Gomez will play Natalie, and Winstead will play her mother Charlie. Ursa Major follows the duo, who are on an Earth-like planet, and hiding from hunters. However, now that Natalie is older, she starts to question the decisions made by her mother. She also wants to learn more about who they are and how they got on this planet.

Gomez's previous work includes playing America Chavez in this year's Marvel Cinematic Universe film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Dawn Schafer in the first season of Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club. Winstead's previous work includes playing Kate in 2021's Kate, Huntress/Helena Bertinelli in 2020's Birds of Prey, and Gail in 2019's The Parts You Lose.

The film will be directed by Jonathan and Josh Baker, who previously directed 2018's Kin, which starred Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor, and Zoë Kravitz. The film's screenplay was co-written by Patrick Somerville, Colleen O'Brien, and Katie French. Somerville will also be a producer for the film through Tractor Beam. David Eisenberg will also produce the film through Tractor Beam. Lost City's John Finemore, MXN Entertainment's Mason Novick, and Artist First's Allen Fischer and Brian Steinberg will be producers for the film, with Lost City's James Hoppe and Jack Byrnes will be executive producers.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 9 Essential Mary Elizabeth Winstead Performances: From 'Birds of Prey' to Ramona Flowers

XYZ Films will be in charge of worldwide sales of Ursa Major. Ursa Major is one of the movies that XYZ Films plans to try to sell at the Toronto International Film Festival, alongside director Flying Lotus' film Ash, which will star Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Blackberry, which will star Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton, and The Black Kaiser, starring Mads Mikkelsen and directed by Jonas Åkerlund.

No potential release date has been announced for Ursa Major. In the meantime, check out this Collider interview with Gomez, along with co-star Benedict Wong, on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below: