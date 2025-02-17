Have you ever wondered which movies are well-liked by United States presidents? It's astounding how unique and different each one's preferences were. Having one of the most powerful positions in the world, who'd have thought men elected to take on this great responsibility would be such enjoyers of cinema? Surprisingly, many of them are.

In honor of President's Day, we'll be looking at and discussing the favorite movies of the last ten U.S. Presidents, from the 37th to the current commander-in-chief of the Oval Office. From Westerns and war classics to crime epics and heartwarming musicals, each of the films below was beloved by some of the most recent leaders in American history, and some of them may surprise you.

10 'Patton' (1970)

37th U.S. President Richard Nixon

First is Patton, the 1970 Best Picturing-winning war biopic directed by Franklin J. Schaffner. Starring George C. Scott as World War II General George S. Patton, it sees this unconventional tank commander as he leads his forces from North Africa to the waning days of the war in Europe. A fascinating 3-hour epic with glorious performances, it was a personal favorite of 37th President Richard Nixon.

Eight U.S. Presidents bravely served their country during the Second World War, including Nixon, a U.S. Navy officer who achieved the rank of lieutenant commander from 1942 to 1946. It's fitting that a war veteran would enjoy a movie centering around this time period. Reportedly, Nixon had his own print of this film and would watch it repeatedly before making cruel discussions concerning the Vietnam War, even influencing his plan to expand the war into Cambodia. Who'd have thought this compelling anti-war drama would play a significant role in world history?

9 'Home Alone' (1990)

38th U.S. President Gerald Ford