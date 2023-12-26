The Big Picture USA Network's "Blue Sky" Era was a time of unprecedented success with hit shows that defied genre labels and had tremendous ensemble casts.

The network's decision to shift away from scripted programming and focus on live sports and reality TV has turned USA Network into a place with little reason to tune in.

While NBCUniversal plans to bring back scripted original content, replicating the success of the "Blue Sky" Era will be a challenge, and it remains to be seen if the new shows can achieve the same level of excellence and popularity.

Earlier this month, Deadline reported that the USA Network is mounting a major comeback for scripted original content — a mind-boggling move for the post-streaming era. Under the current plan, NBCUniversal plans to roll out new shows for the ad-supported cable network, with the apparent goal of launching the new shows by 2025. This does not seem like a coincidence as one of the network’s formerly most popular and long-running shows, Suits, started streaming on Netflix for the first time in June.

Since its Netflix debut, Suits has broken all kinds of viewership records, revitalizing the show in the pop-culture sphere. Not to mention, Monk, another long-running popular series of the network's once prestigious line-up, received a sequel movie event, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, this month. It's a stark reminder that the "Characters Welcome" Era — aka the "Blue Sky" Era — of USA Network never should've been abandoned in the first place.

TV Shows in the "Blue Sky" Era on USA Network Run Dates Monk 2002-2009 Psych 2006-2014 Burn Notice 2007-2013 Royal Pains 2009-2016 In Plain Sight 2008-2012 White Collar 2009-2014 Covert Affairs 2010-2015 Fairly Legal 2011-2012 Suits 2011-2019 Necessary Roughness 2011-2013 Graceland 2013-2015

USA Network's 'Blue Sky' Was an Era of Unprecedented Success

The “Blue Sky” Era arguably began in 2005 when the network rolled out its "Characters Welcome" marketing campaign. However, the beginning of the era can also be traced back to the debut of the hit series Monk, starring Tony Shalhoub, in 2002. Monk set a new tone for scripted dramas on USA Network. It kickstarted an era of fun, quirky, light, and character-driven shows. It's difficult to define the meaning of the "Characters Welcome" Era because it lasted over ten years and encompassed a diverse group of shows. Many of the shows that defined the "Characters Welcome" Era were dramatic comedies, or dramedies, as the popular colloquial industry term refers to them.

The signature shows of the "Characters Welcome" Era felt different from a typical dramedy. The best shows of the "Blue Sky" Era defied genre labels and could encompass whatever genre their shows' creatives wished: from a quirky character piece like Monk to a spy-thriller like Burn Notice, or a legal drama like Suits. However, the individual shows constituted more than just simple genre labels. All three shows had elements of a kooky sitcom, a long-running serialized saga, a mystery, or a political thriller.

The shows during the heyday of "Characters Welcome" could serve multiple genres. Even a series such as Psych, which was largely comedic, could get serious and raise the stakes when necessary. Burn Notice could play one episode surprisingly dark, where characters die and all hell breaks loose, and then suddenly Bruce Campbell could be involved in a wacky B-plot as Sam Axe. And yet, within all those shows, nothing felt out of place. They all dabbled in multiple genres, and it worked.

An additional aspect that made these shows destination television viewing was their sublime casting. Since they were character-driven pieces, they all featured tremendous ensemble casts. The "Blue Sky" Era was memorable because every week, each show was packed with electric chemistry, and inter-character dynamics were a key to their success. Shows like Burn Notice, Royal Pains, Suits, Psych, White Collar, and more had that in spades. Each show had something fun, unique, and different to offer, and the characters' adventures were always memorable. It was truly a renaissance for quality television programming. Looking back upon the "Blue Sky" Era, it was a time when the network was spoiled by success.

The best, long-running shows in the history of USA Network, largely defined by the "Blue Sky" Era, helped push the network to become the No. 1-ranked cable network for a streak of 14 years. During its run, Monk captured eighteen Emmy nominations, including three wins for star Tony Shalhoub. Most of the new shows that emerged from the era were success stories with fairly epic, long runs. Burn Notice lasted for seven seasons, 111 episodes, and one spinoff movie. Royal Pains ran for eight seasons and 104 episodes. White Collar ran for six seasons and 81 episodes. Psych ran for eight seasons and 120 episodes, later receiving three film continuations. In Plain Sight had five seasons, as did Covert Affairs. Monk ran for eight seasons and 125 episodes. It was an era of mostly hits and very few misses.

It was an unprecedented era of success and quality for the USA Network to have so many hit shows in its lineup. They cemented USA Network as the top cable network and a force to be reckoned with in a rapidly shifting TV landscape, where traditional networks used to be king. The shows also offered the network a new identity outside of its usual programming of professional wrestling, live sports, and subpar scripted, B-level programming. These shows elevated each other and provided USA Network with a stronger balance of programming. However, with great highs also come great lows.

USA Network Has Become a Wasteland

Image Via Peacock

Currently, there is only one original scripted series airing on the USA Network, not counting World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) or syndicated reruns, and that's Chucky. However, Chucky is a series that's shared with the SYFY network, which is also owned by NBCUniversal. Several years ago, network executives opted to cancel some dramas and take the network in a new direction. USA now focuses on live sports and unscripted content over original, scripted narrative content. Granted, TV and network viewing habits were changing at that time. Studios and networks were shifting toward streaming, and traditional cable was undergoing a decline. Even networks and shows that were ratings juggernauts a few years earlier were not bringing in the numbers they were in their heyday. People were consuming media differently by watching it on their tablets, their phones, and apps.

Bringing an end to original scripted programming certainly didn't help matters for the USA Network. When Warner Bros. Discovery pulled a similar move for its subsidiary networks, such as TBS and TNT, they were reinforcing a self-defeating prophecy. Now, there is very little reason to tune into USA Network at all, other than for live sports, WWE, or reality TV, offering little reason for the network to exist except for fans of wrestling or reality TV. The Chucky series is already shared with SYFY, so it's not like Chucky is a show viewers can't get anywhere else.

In 2016, USA Network began moving away from its lighter, quirky, character-driven dramedies. Mr. Robot signaled an end to the "Blue Sky" era with its breakout success, becoming another prestigious, award-winning hit for the network. However, leaning into the darker, grittier storytelling that worked so well for Mr. Robot brought an effective end to that special era of programming for USA Network. Eventually, the programming block's last vestige was Suits, which ended its run back in 2019. While Mr. Robot was a huge success for USA Network, and other shows did well, the "We the Bold" Era of programming never met the standard of quality, excellence, success, or pop-culture notoriety that came out of the "Blue Sky" era.

Can USA Network Repeat the Success of Its "Blue Sky" Era?

While NBCUniversal wants to return to scripted original content for USA Network, that's easier said than done. What happened with the "Blue Sky" Era wasn’t merely marketing. It was the perfect storm of the right creative teams and groups of actors all coming together during a specific period. The network somehow caught lightning in a bottle with multiple shows. Regaining something that even comes to a fraction as close as the "Blue Sky" Era will be a challenge. Not to mention, traditional network and cable programming are in a serious decline at the moment. Most major studios have made their top original shows exclusive to their specific streaming platforms to increase subscription rates.

That said, it wasn't just the advent and accessibility of streaming media that caused the decline. The action of cutting out scripted original content for networks hastened the decline of traditional and cable TV formats. NBCUniversal executives are only now noticing that people like shows such as Suits and Monk, which recently returned to the cultural zeitgeist. While the effort isn't theoretically impossible, it feels like studio and network executives now want to close Pandora's Box or put the genie back in the bottle. It's easy to say, but harder to do. The effort can achieve something good if it means creatives receive the opportunity again to create new, exciting, and fun TV content.

The Monk movie revival is very nice, but the new USA Network shows should not necessarily be a string of TV revivals and reboots. They simply must strive for the excellence of their predecessors and incorporate dynamic ensemble casts and exceptional character-driven storylines. If that happens, success and accolades will follow.