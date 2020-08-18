It’s the End of the World as We Know It in New Trailer for Amazon’s ‘Utopia’ Remake

Amazon has released a full-length trailer for its upcoming remake of Utopia, which will premiere on Friday, Sept. 25. The series certainly seems timely, given that it involves a deadly superflu.

The eight-episode series hails from Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, and was inspired by the hit UK series created by Dennis Kelly, who returns as an executive producer. I caught an episode or two of the original series and dug it, though I never finished it, so I’m looking forward to seeing how this version differs.

Utopia is a conspiracy thriller about saving the world, while trying to find your place in it. The story follows a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called “Utopia.” Together, Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon “Wanna” Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of “Utopia,” predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy — they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The group embarks on a high-stakes adventure, bringing them face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own.

The show co-stars Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham and Cory Michael Smith, and boasts some star power in the form of John Cusack and Rainn Wilson, the latter of whom plays a virologist out to stop the spread of the superflu. For Cusack, Utopia marks his first series regular role for television.

Utopia is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios, and showrunner Flynn will executive produce alongside Jessica Rhoades (Sharp Objects), Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson and Kelly.

Though the comic at the center of Utopia predicts the world’s end — and this latest trailer features a cover of R.E.M.’s hit song “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” — the series is full of shocking twists that urge viewers to expect the unexpected. Can Jessica Hyde and her band of comic-loving friends save the world? Find out next month when Utopia debuts on Amazon, and until then, let Season 2 of The Boys tide you over. Watch the new Utopia trailer below, and then click here to enjoy the final trailer for the upcoming season of The Boys, which looks even more graphic than the first go-round.